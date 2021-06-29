GRAND RAPIDS — Missing a number of starters due to commitments, the Grand Rapids American Legion baseball team battled its way to the championship game of the 45th annual Grand Rapids American Legion Invitational Tournament before losing to the champion Superior Reds team from Wisconsin.
Grand Rapids lost its first game of the tournament in disappointing fashion, but then won four straight to reach the championship game where the wear and tear caught up as Superior won an 11-0 five-inning game for the championship.
“It was good to just get back out and be playing ball again,” said Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen. “We had beautiful weather and the rain held off both days. The Bob Streetar Field Vortex held off the rain which was huge.
“We got a lot of pitchers some action and now we can get into the regular season now.”
The tournament was the first action of the season for Grand Rapids, which is now 4-2. It played Hermantown on Tuesday and then will travel to Superior for a contest on Wednesday. On Thursday, Hibbing travels to Grand Rapids for a 5:30 p.m. game. Starting July 9, Grand Rapids will compete in the huge 96-team Gopher Classic starting on July 9.
“We are hoping to have a full roster for the Classic because we have a tough schedule down there,” Kinnunen said. “We are at the Woodbury site; they use 16 different sites for that tournament and we are at Woodbury this year and Woodbury is always tough. They have us playing Omaha (Neb.) Central in our first game and then LeCrescent, Wis., Woodbury and Watertown, S.D.
Following are results of the games:
Game 1
Fridley Gold 10
GR 4
Grand Rapids opened the tournament with a 10-4 loss to Fridley Gold, which is make up of Totino-Grace High School players.
Andrew Sundberg picked up the loss on the mound for Grand Rapids, pitching the first six innings and allowing seven runs, six of which were earned, while giving up eight hits. He walked four hitters. Ren Morque pitched the seventh inning.
Ben Keske was 4-for-4 with a run scored for Grand Rapids while David Wohlers had two hits and a run scored. Walker Ritter had two hits and a RBI and Tyler Norgard added an RBI double.
“We were sound asleep as it was early in the morning,” Kinnunen said. “We didn’t pitch well, we walked guys and were behind every hitter.”
FG 020 320 3 — 10 12 1
GR 001 300 0— 4 9 1
Grand Rapids: Andrew Sundberg (L), Ren Morque (7th); 2B-Tyler Norgard.
Game 2
GR 8
Worthington 7
Grand Rapids defeated Worthington in an exciting game on Friday night by an 8-7 score.
Rapids led 6-1 entering the seventh inning but due to a bunch of errors, Worthington scored six runs to lead 7-6 entering the bottom of the seventh inning.
However, Rapids scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the game. Ben Keske singled in Tyler Norgard to tie the game, and Ren Morque singled with the bases loaded to knock in Andy Linder with the winning run.
Kyle Henke was the winning pitcher for Grand Rapids as he pitched all seven innings and allowed seven runs – none of which were earned. He gave up six hits, struck out seven and issued one walk.
David Wohlers had three hits with a double and a triple, scored three runs and drove in two for Rapids and Tyler Norgard had three hits and scored a run. Ben Keske had two hits with a run scored and a RBI while Henke had two hits, was hit by a pitch and drove in a run.
W 100 000 6 — 7 6 0
GR 101 400 2— 8 10 7
Grand Rapids: Kyle Henke (W); 2B-David Wohlers; 3B-David Wohlers.
Game 3
GR 5
Princeton 2
In its third game of the tournament, Grand Rapids defeated Princeton 5-2.
Both teams scored a pair of runs in the first inning, but Grand Rapids would add single runs in the second, third and fifth innings to take the win.
Ren Morque pitched the distance for the win for Grand Rapids. In his seven innings of work, he allowed two runs – with just one being earned – while allowing five hits. He struck out eight and did not issue a free pass.
At the plate, Morque had two hits with a double and a home run, scored two runs and drove in one while Owen Linder had two hits with a double and drove in a run. Gideon Beck had a home run, scored two runs and added two RBIs.
P 200 000 0 — 2 5 0
GR 211 010 x— 5 8 1
Grand Rapids: Ren Morque (W); 2B-Ren Morque, Owen Linder; HR-Ren Morque, Gideon Beck.
GR 15
Tri City 5
Grand Rapids needed a win to advance to play on Sunday and it came away with a resounding five-inning 15-5 victory over the Tri-City Maroon, which is made up of players from Irondale High School.
Owen Linder picked up the win on the mound, pitching all five innings and allowing five runs of which only three were earned. He yielded eight hits and struck out three.
Ben Keske had three hits with a pair of doubles, scored three runs and drove in two more for Grand Rapids while Ren Morque had two hits with a home run, drove in three runs and scored three times. Gideon Beck had two hits with a double and scored three runs and Andrew Sundberg had two hits and scored a run. Tyler Norgard and David Wohlers added doubles.
TC 020 21 — 5 8 1
GR 201 84— 15 13 1
Grand Rapids: Owen Linder (W); 2B-Ben Keske 2, Gideon Beck, David Wohlers, Tyler Norgard; HR-Ren Morque.
Semifinals
GR 7
Alexandria 0
Grand Rapids advanced to the championship game with a 7-0 victory over Alexandria.
Gideon Beck hurled a complete-game shutout on the mound for Grand Rapids. In his seven innings of work, he gave up six hits while striking out five and hitting a batter.
Ren Morque continued his hot hitting for Grand Rapids with two doubles, a run scored and two RBIs and Ben Keske had two hits with a double and scored three runs. Andrew Sundberg had two hits and two RBIs while Owen Linder added a two-run single.
GR 210 000 4 — 7 9 1
A 000 000 0— 0 6 1
Grand Rapids: Gideon Beck (W); 2B-Ren Morque 2, Ben Keske.
Championship Game
Superior 11
GR 0
In the championship game of the tournament, Grand Rapids could do nothing right as Superior took the title with an 11-0 five-inning victory.
“This game didn’t go so well,” said Kinnunen. “It reminded me of the state tournament at Target Field.”
Dan Wohlers took the loss on the mound for Grand Rapids, pitching one inning and allowing four runs on five hits while walking two. Four different pitchers combined for nine walks which hurt Grand Rapids.
Kodi Miller kept it close for Grand Rapids as he pitched the next three innings and did not allow a run while giving up two hits. He walked three and struck out four. Walker Ritter allowed five runs in just a third of an inning in the fifth inning and Andy Linder threw the last two-thirds of an inning and was charged with two runs.
Gideon Beck, Miller, Ben Keske and Tyler Norgard all had hits for Grand Rapids.
S 310 07— 11 9 0
GR 000 00— 0 4 1
Grand Rapids: Dan Wohlers (L), Kodi Miller (2nd), Walker Ritter (5th), Andy Linder (5th).
