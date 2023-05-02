GRAND RAPIDS — Highly skilled, tough and yet humble, Opal Anderson was a dominant force this year in Minnesota girls hockey as she led the Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) Lightning 12uA team to a second place state finish.
Whether it was at 6:30 a.m. practices or critical junctures of key games, she displayed the work ethic and leadership skills of a true champion. Most impressively, she never put herself above her team (even while scoring more than 100 points during the season) and was a key component in developing a culture of accountability and perseverance amongst her teammates.
In recognition of her elite skill set on the ice, ability to rally her teammates off the ice, and unbridled passion for the game, she was one of six players in the state of Minnesota selected as a Sue Ring-Jarvi Finalist. This award is given out to the top female player in Minnesota youth hockey. This year girls’ hockey in Minnesota has grown to more than 10,000 players and the local hockey community could not be more proud of her.
It is often said, “big players make big plays in big games”. Anderson led her team with 10 goals and six assists in the regional tournament to qualify her team for state, but she wasn’t done there. In an epic battle against top-ranked Minnetonka she picked the pocket of another Sue Ring-Jarvi finalist and took it the length of the ice to bury a short-handed game-winning goal and give the Lightning a 1-0 victory.
Anderson’s performance on the ice speaks for itself. She truly was the team’s “cheat code,” a player that could not and would not be stopped. She is the type of player that gives her team the extra confidence to know they are never out of the game.
“Opal leads by example, and as the year progressed her ability to hold the locker room together no matter the circumstances was remarkable,” said coach Jeremy Carlson. “Having had the honor of coaching her has given me an even greater appreciation for the value of team sports as a vehicle to develop the youth of our community. Watching her grow as a player and leader has left no doubt in my mind that she is a special person with unique talents who will achieve great things in the future.”
