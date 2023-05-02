0

Opal Anderson of Grand Rapids is shown in action.

 photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — Highly skilled, tough and yet humble, Opal Anderson was a dominant force this year in Minnesota girls hockey as she led the Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) Lightning 12uA team to a second place state finish.

Whether it was at 6:30 a.m. practices or critical junctures of key games, she displayed the work ethic and leadership skills of a true champion. Most impressively, she never put herself above her team (even while scoring more than 100 points during the season) and was a key component in developing a culture of accountability and perseverance amongst her teammates.   


