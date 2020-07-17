GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Riverdawgs, the local Senior Babe Ruth League baseball team, dropped two of three games in recent action.
The Riverdawgs defeated Hermantown at home on Tuesday 6-5 in dramatic fashion, but then lost both ends of a doubleheader on the road against Bemidji on Wednesday.
Following are results of the games:
GR 6
Hermantown 5
Grand Rapids tipped Hermantown at home on Tuesday by a 6-5 score.
With the score tied in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Riverdawgs’ Austin Moen doubled with one out and advanced to third when Ren Morque reached on an error. After Morque stole second base, Kyle Henke followed with a sacrifice fly to plate Moen with the winning run.
Wyatt Holcomb hurled the last three innings in relief of Wyatt Zuehlke and picked up the win. He allowed two hits and no runs. Zuehlke pitched the first four innings and allowed five runs, only two which were earned. He allowed three hits and walked seven.
Moen had three hits for Rapids while both Holcomb and Myles Gunderson had a double and scored two runs.
“We played a lot of the young kids this game and they came back and didn’t quit when we were down,” said Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen.
Hermantown 301 100 0—5 5 3
GR 201 200 1—6 8 2
GR: Wyatt Zuehlke, Wyatt Holcomb (W) (5th); 2B-Austin Moen, Myles Gunderson, Alex McBride; 3B-Wyatt Holcomb.
Bemidji 5
GR 0
Grand Rapids lost to Bemidji 5-0 in the first game of a doubleheader at Bemidji Wednesday.
The big story is the 13 runners left on base by Riverdawg hitters in this game.
Bemidji scored all five of its runs in the second inning.
“You take away that inning and it is a good ball game,” Kinnunen said.
Ty Karnes took the loss on the mound.
Wyatt Holcomb was 3-for-3 for Rapids while Ren Morque had two hits.
GR 000 000 0—0 10 0
Bemidji 050 000 x—5 9 0
GR: Ty Karnes (L), Myles Gunderson (5th), Gideon Beck (5th), Wyatt Holcomb (6th); 2B-Gideon Beck.
Bemidji 12
GR 5
Bemidji completed a sweep of the doubleheader with a 12-5 win in the second game.
Alex McBride took the loss on the mound.
McBride and Wyatt Zuehlke both had a double and an RBI.
GR 030 000 2— 5 7 2
Bemidji 180 030 x—12 10 1
GR: Alex McBride (L), Gideon Beck (2nd); 2B-Alex McBride, Wyatt Zuehlke.
