Pure Energy Dance dancers are shown in recent action.

 photo submitted

FARGO, N.D. — Dancers from Pure Energy Dance in Grand Rapids took some impressive awards recently during the Masquerade Dance Competition that was conducted in Fargo, N.D.

Outstanding solo awards earned by Pure Energy dancers were Libby Schroeder, awarded a Judges Choice Award, Platinum, and second overall for her solo “Express Yourself.” She was selected for a Judges Choice Award for having outstanding technique and for her love of the stage.

Abbey Karnes received a Judges Choice Award for her self-choreographed musical theatre solo “Phantom Of The Opera!” A Platinum and eighth overall in the Elite Senior Division.

Oskar Jenson was invited to perform in their Nationals Opening number routine as an Outstanding Dancer, received a Platinum on both his solos, and third Overall for “Someone You Loved.” Oskar was also awarded the Mr. Masquerade title. This is the highest soloist award they give out at competitions. To be eligible for a title, dancers have to complete two solos in the Purple (elite) Division. He will go on and compete in June for the national title.

Katelyn Stuber received a First Overall on her contemporary solo, “Deep End.”

Team Awards Included:

Junior Green Small Group Overalls

4th Overall, Deep Water

Dancers: Jaelyn Giving, Grace Jesperson, London Plackner, Olivia Shannon, Lily Wirtanen

2nd Overall, Bathing Beauty’s

Dancers: Lydia Bernier, Jaelyn Giving, Grace Jesperson, London Plackner, Libby Schroeder, Olivia Shannon, Lily Wirtanen

1st Overall, Head Above Water

Lydia Bernier, Jaelyn Giving, London Plackner, Libby Schroeder, Olivia Shannon, Lily Wirtanen

Senior Gold Small Group

3rd Overall, Rescue Me

Dancers: Gabrielle Drotts, Abbey Karnes, Chloe Plackner, Abby Undeland

