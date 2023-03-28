GRAND RAPIDS — Pure Energy Dance Studio attended The Ultimate Talent Connections, Spring Fling Competition on March 11-12.
Students took home some of the top awards.
Students took home some of the top awards.
“I am so proud of my dancers and all their hard work,” it was explained in a news releasae. “It’s a great achievement to take home the overall high scoring teams in both age divisions (9 & under and 10 years & up).
The Senior team was the highest scoring team out of all the 10 and over teams, for their lyrical routine “She Used To Be Mine” choreographed by Emily Ferrell and Oskar Jenson. This routine also scored first overall in the 16-18 year team age division, first Advance Small Group Lyrical, and scored a Platinum.
The Petite Acro team took home first overall in the 9-year-and-younger teams for their routine “Oh The Thinks You Could Think” choreographed by Emily Ferrell. They also took home first place in the Acro category and scored a High Gold.
Abby Undeland received judges’ choice for the Outstanding Team Member. The judges selected one dancer out of all the dancers that competed on a 10 year and older team.
The Intro To Comp 8+ team took home the Most Creative judges choice for their jazz dance “Little Shop Of Horrors”.
Company Acro scored 6th Overall in 10 & over teams. They also scored fourth overall for 13-15yr old teams and scored a Platinum.
Five 7 year-9 year teams placed in the overall top ten teams:
10th Mama Mia
8th Little Shop Of Horrors
6th How Does A Moment Last Forever
4th Shine A Light
1st Oh The Thinks You Can Think
The following routines also scored 1st place in their category:
1st place small team jazz 7yr-9yr , “Shine A Light”
1st place production routine, “Welcome To Broadway”
1st place small team jazz 10yr-12yr, “Omigod You Guys”
1st place small team jazz 13yr-15yr, “Wild Wild Party”
1st place small team lyrical 10yr-12yr, “ You Will Be Found”
1st place small team lyrical 13yr-15yr, “Listen”
1st place hip-hop solo 7yr - 9yr, “Where’s The Party” Clareese Miezaniec
1st place jazz solo 7yr-9yr, “ Bring It On”, Annie Moran
1st place lyrical solo 10yr-12yr, “Hallelujah”, Libby Schroeder
