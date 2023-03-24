GRAND RAPIDS — As a youngster, Jake Bergman was overweight and lacked confidence.
At 5-feet 7-inches and 220 pounds entering his sophomore year in high school, he decided to make a change in his life. He dropped about 90 pounds during his sophomore year, and then found an activity that he says changed his life.
That activity is power lifting.
Growing up, Bergman, 17 and a senior at Grand Rapids High School, played hockey and football and admits he wasn’t very good in either sport, and he added that the 220 pounds he was lugging around was too much.
“In my sophomore year I got all the way down to 130 pounds in kind of an unhealthy way, but then I found lifting,” Bergman said. “I started to lift and I started to bulk up a little bit. Currently I am sitting at right around 160 pounds.”
Soon, his new enthusiasm for lifting weights evolved into the sport of power lifting, which he said he immediately liked. He said power lifting is a form of competitive weightlifting in which contestants attempt three types of lift in a set sequence – squad, bench and dead lift.
“There are certain weight classes for that and we pretty much just lift as much weight as you can,” said Bergman, the son of Glen and Deb Bergman. “I don’t think there is anything as a confidence booster like going to the gym, being there with all the guys, getting better and stronger. It’s cool to be good at something because I was never very good at football or hockey.
“So, I really feel like I have found my calling and there is nothing like it, it is the biggest confidence boost. Even though people don’t see me as a super big strong guy, I have noticed the way people treat me; I feel I get a lot more respect even without doing anything to earn it.”
When he started power lifting, he could squad 230 pounds, bench press 110 pounds and his dead lift stood at 250 pounds. Now, two years down the road, Bergman competed in his first power lifting meet in Sioux Falls, S.D., where he won his weight class and the entire meet, which he described as a high school/college level meet. In that meet, he broke the Minnesota state squad record in the 16/17 age class at 165 pounds with a staggering weight of 501 pounds. He tied the dead lift record of 584 pounds, and in the bench press, which he said he has always struggled in, he put up 220 pounds.
“I think it is amazing, but although I do have the record I am always looking to get better,” Bergman explained. “I feel that I have a lot more to work on if I am to compete at the highest level of the sport. So breaking this Minnesota squad record, I will take it as my first win and hopefully many more to come.”
Power lifting is in the family as Bergman’s brother, Matt, won the high school national title in his weight class in power lifting last year, and he said he would like to match his brother’s feat. He said his brother has been extremely crucial in his development.
“I don’t think I would have gotten into power lifting if it was not for him,” Bergman said about brother Matt. “He started lifting a couple years back and he was always a big perpetrator in trying to get me healthier and I just never really listened to him. Then I started going to the gym and he was doing this power lifting thing and I saw how cool it was. I wanted the glory of being strong.
“It’s cool to see that we both found our success in the sport and hopefully we continue to find those successes.”
Bergman said his No. 1 goal is to be a national champion like his brother.
“I would love to be a national champion some day and that would be the biggest goal,” Bergman said. “As long as I can compete with the other people at the highest level of the sport, I will continue to do it for the rest of the foreseen future.”
Bergman explained where he needs to go to be among the best in the sport. He said he is currently the strongest 16/17 year old in Minnesota in his weight class, and the third strongest in the history of the weight division. He is the eighth strongest in the weight class ever, he said.
After graduation from Grand Rapids High School, Bergman plans to attend Normandale Community College in the Twin Cities for a year to save money before hopefully enrolling in to a four-year college.
Bergman was asked how he would answer if someone asked him if he thought he would be in this position three years ago and he said, “I don’t think I would believe it. I don’t know, I just didn’t have motivation for anything and it really reflected on my attitude. I wasn’t the happiest, I wasn’t the nicest guy, but I think the biggest thing that lifting has done for me – not only for the confidence boost – is that it has made me a better person. I wake up every day and I try to make myself better in any way that I can in and out of the gym.
“If someone would have told me that I would be this changed from then to now, I would not believe it.”
