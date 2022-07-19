PRINCETON — The Post No. 60 Grand Rapids American Legion baseball team closed out its regular season by capturing third place in the Princeton Invitational which was conducted last weekend.

Grand Rapids won two of three games in the tournament to finish the regular season with a 12-7 mark. It has drawn the No. 1 seed in the competitive Substate 10 Tournament which gets underway later in the week. Duluth East-Lakeview is the No. 2 seed followed by Rock Ridge, Thunder Bay, Hermantown, Hibbing West Duluth and Cloquet.

