PRINCETON — The Post No. 60 Grand Rapids American Legion baseball team closed out its regular season by capturing third place in the Princeton Invitational which was conducted last weekend.
Grand Rapids won two of three games in the tournament to finish the regular season with a 12-7 mark. It has drawn the No. 1 seed in the competitive Substate 10 Tournament which gets underway later in the week. Duluth East-Lakeview is the No. 2 seed followed by Rock Ridge, Thunder Bay, Hermantown, Hibbing West Duluth and Cloquet.
Grand Rapids will play its first game on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Hermantown against Cloquet, the No. 8 seed. Should Post No. 60 win, it will play Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Hermantown, and it if loses it will play at 3 p.m., also in Hermantown.
Grand Rapids is the defending champion of the substate and manager Bill Kinnunen knows his team will have a big target on its back.
“We need to pitch and play defense, and rely on our tournament experience,” said Kinnunen. “We have a bunch of guys who haven’t been in a Legion tournament before. We expect their experience from the state VFW Tournament last year to pay off.
“That’s also why we play our tough schedule during the season where we play in those big tournaments against tough outstate teams and city teams. It is to get ready for playoffs and we are here now.”
Kinnunen said Duluth East-Lakeview is loaded while Rock Ridge lost just one game within the substate schedule. He added that Hermantown also will be a tough team.
Kinnunen was asked what Post No.60 needs to do in the double-elimination tournament to repeat as substate champion and he said, “We have a lot of pitching and a lot of guys who have thrown. We didn’t throw strikes this weekend in the semifinal and that has to change or we will get ourselves in trouble when we are walking guys.
“Another big thing is we have to start hitting the ball because as we get deeper in the opponents’ pitching staffs, that is where you need to score runs and rely on your bats.
“We need to pitch and play defense just like always because that’s what wins you baseball games. If you can stay close to the end, you always have a chance to win.”
Following are results of the games Post No. 60 played in the Princeton Invitational:
Game 1
Grand Rapids 4
Marshall 1
In the first game of the tournament, Grand Rapids downed Marshall 4-1.
David Wohlers supplied the big hit with a two-run triple in the sixth inning to break a tie.
Dominic Broberg turned in another dominant performance on the mound for Post No. 60 as he hurled a complete game allowing no earned runs while giving up five hits. He walked one and struck out five.
While Wohlers had the two-run triple, Easton Sjostrand had a hit, drove in a run and scored a run while Andy Linder had a hit and a run scored.
M 100 000 0— 1 5 0
GR 010 003 x— 4 6 1
Grand Rapids: Dominic Broberg (W); 3B-David Wohlers.
Coon Rapids 8
Grand Rapids 1
Grand Rapids lost to Coon Rapids 8-1 in a semifinal game on Saturday.
Easton Sjostrand took the loss on the mound for Post No. 60. Post No. 60 used six pitchers in the game as it struggled to throw strikes as they combined for 11 walks and hit by pitches.
Andy Linder had a pair of doubles and scored a run for Grand Rapids.
CR 8 7 1
GR 1 7 2
Grand Rapids: Easton Sjostrand (L); 2B-Andy Linder 2.
Third Place Game
Grand Rapids 6
Rogers 5
Grand Rapids captured third place in the tournament with a 6-5 walkoff victory over Rogers.
Klous Jones pitched just a third of an inning but got credit for the victory for Post No. 60. Grand Rapids used a total of five pitchers in the contest.
Post No. 60 was cruising and had a 5-0 lead entering the top of the seventh inning. But Rogers tallied five runs in the inning to tie the game at 5-5.
Post No. 60 won in walkoff fashion when Kyler Miller led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a double and Dominic Broberg followed with a single to knock in the winning run.
Miller finished with two hits, a RBI and a run scored.
