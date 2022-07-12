TWIN CITIES —The Grand Rapids Post No. 60 American Legion baseball team won two of five games in the extremely competitive Gopher Classic during the past weekend in the Twin Cities area.
“The reason we go to these big tournaments is to see good pitching because in the playoffs we have to be ready for good pitching, and that got us ready,” said Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen. “I was very happy with the way we pitched and played defense for the most part, except you subtract that Sunday morning game. Other than that, we didn’t swing the bats well but we produced runs and we were in every game except against Elkhorn, Neb.
Grand Rapids is now 9-6 on the season and played Hibbing on Tuesday. It is next in action on Friday, July 15, when it plays in the Princeton Invitational. Its first game will be against Marshall at 5:30 p.m., in Marshall, Minn.
District playoffs begin on Wednesday, July 20. The seeding meeting is set for Sunday in Virginia.
Following are results of games:
Game 1
Grand Rapids 2
Harrisburg, S.D. 0
At St. Michael, Grand Rapids got off to a good start in the tournament with a 2-0 whitewashing of Harrisburg, S.D.
Dominic Broberg hurled a six-hit shutout on the mound for Post No. 60 in the win. In his seven innings of work, he allowed six hits while striking out four and walking two.
Grand Rapids had just five hits in the game but it was enough to take the win. Post No. 60 took advantage of its opportunities on the bases as both runs scored on wild pitches, in the third and fourth innings.
Ben Keske tripled and scored a run for Grand Rapids. The other four hits were singles by Klous Jones, Easton Sjostrand, Caleb Gunderson and Broberg.
Game 2
St. Michael-Albertville 4
Grand Rapids 3
In game two on Friday, Post No. 60 gave St. Michael-Albertville (SMA) its biggest test of the tournament but it fell just short in losing by a 4-3 score.
SMA is 8-0 in the tournament and advanced to the championship game.
“We gave them their closest game of the whole tournament,” said Kinnunen.
SMA scored its four runs on just five hits and it also committed three errors. Grand Rapids finished with three runs on four hits while committing two errors.
Eric Klous took the loss on the mound for Grand Rapids. Ben Keske and Caleb Gunderson also pitched in relief while Nolan Svatos started the game on the mound.
Klous Jones, Gunderson, Easton Sjostrand and Dominic Broberg supplied the hits for Post No. 60, with Broberg having a RBI.
Excelsior 2 2
Grand Rapids 1
Excelsior No. 2 tipped Post No. 60 on Saturday by a 2-1 score.
The Grand Rapids offense again failed to produce as it scored just the one run on four hits.
Easton Sjostrand turned in a yeoman effort on the mound for Post No. 60 in the loss as he hurled six innings and allowed two runs on three hits while striking out five and walking three.
Dominic Broberg had a double and a RBI for Grand Rapids.
Elkhorn 10
Grand Rapids 2
On Saturday morning, Elkhorn, Neb., cracked out 14 hits in defeating Post No. 60 10-2.
Nolan Svatos was tagged with the loss on the mound for Grand Rapids. Others seeing mound duty were Klous Jones and Ben Keske.
Grand Rapids was limited to just three hits in the contest. Getting hits for Post No. 60 were Keske, Tyler Norgard – who also had a RBI – and Kyler Miller.
“Their pitcher was tough as nails, a 6-foot, 3-inch freshman,” said Kinnunen.
Grand Rapids 5
Ham Lake 0
In its last game on Sunday night, Post No. 60 shut out Ham Lake 5-0.
The bats woke up for Grand Rapids in this game as it scored five runs on nine hits. Klous Jones had three hits, scored a run and drove in another. Ben Keske, Tyler Norgard, Andy Linder, David Wohlers, Easton Sjostrand and Nolan Svatos all had one hit.
Norgard turned in an outstanding performance on the mound for Grand Rapids as he hurled a four-hit shutout while walking two and fanning three.
