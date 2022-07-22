DULUTH — The Grand Rapids American Legion Post No. 60 baseball team is right where it wants to be in the American Legion Substate 10 Tournament.
Grand Rapids – the defending champion – won all three of its games on Wednesday and Thursday to guarantee itself a spot in the championship game which was conducted Saturday in Duluth. Post No. 60’s opponent was unknown as the Herald-Review went to press.
Pitching and defense were key to the success of Grand Rapids again in the tournament as Post No. 60 allowed just two runs in three games. However, the Grand Rapids bats were silent in the three wins as they accumulated just 14 hits in the three contests.
While Post No. 60 is in the championship game, it played Hibbing on Friday as part of the tournament format set by the American Legion. Results of that game were not available at press time. If Grand Rapids defeated Hibbing on Friday, it would play at 1 p.m. Saturday in a scenario where Post No. 60 would have to lose two games to be eliminated.
Should Post No. 60 lose to Hibbing on Friday, then the championship game is set for 4 p.m. Saturday for a one-game winner-take-all. The championship event will be at Duluth East High School.
“We haven’t hit the ball in the last few weeks but we pitched and played defense and that’s what you need to do to stay in ball games,” said manager Bill Kinnunen. “Right now we are sitting right where we wanted to be, to be the undefeated team and in the championship game. Now the bats have to come alive as we get deeper into teams’ pitching staffs. We need to score runs.”
Kinnunen said Friday’s game versus Hibbing would be tough because Hibbing is playing for its tournament life.
Kinnunen said Post No. 60 hitters have hit some balls hard but unfortunately they have been right at fielders.
“There have been some good defensive plays against us or we could have scored a lot more runs than we really have. I don’t know it it’s good scouting by the other teams or just bad aim by our hitters but we have scorched some balls and they have caught them. We are not worried; they will come around and hopefully it is on Friday.”
Following are results of the games played by Post No. 60 on Wednesday and Thursday:
Game No. 1
Grand Rapids 7
Cloquet 1
Grand Rapids won its opening game of the tournament over Cloquet by a 7-1 margin on Wednesday.
Klous Jones picked up the win on the mound for Post No. 60 as he hurled the first six innings and allowed one earned run on two hits while walking three, hitting two batters and striking out nine.
Nolan Svatos pitched the seventh inning and allowed two hits and no runs while fanning one.
Dominic Broberg had three hits and drove in two runs for Grand Rapids and Tyler Norgard had two hits with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
C 000 100 0— 1 5 1
GR 050 011 x— 7 8 0
Grand Rapids: Klous Jones (W), Dominic Broberg (7th) (S); 2B-Tyler Norgard.
Game No. 2
Grand Rapids 2
Hermantown 0
Post No. 60 continued its winning ways on Wednesday evening as it defeated Hermantown by a 2-0 score.
Tyler Norgard picked up the win on the mound for Grand Rapids as he pitched the first six innings and gave up no runs on five hits while striking out four and walking one.
Dominic Broberg pitched the seventh inning to pick up the save.
Post No. 60 scored the only runs it needed in the third inning when Kyler Miller led off with a triple and then scored on a single by Nolan Svatos. Svatos advanced to third on a single by Caleb Gunderson and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ben Keske.
Grand Rapids had just three hits in the game which included the triple by Miller and singles from Svatos and Gunderson. All three came in succession by the bottom three hitters in the lineup.
H 000 000 0— 0 5 0
GR 002 000 x— 2 3 1
Grand Rapids: Tyler Norgard (W), Dominic Broberg (7th) (S); 3B-Kyler Miller.
Game 3
Grand Rapids 2
Lakeview1
Grand Rapids continued using its great pitching and defense to remain undefeated in the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Duluth Lakeview.
Dominic Broberg hurled a masterpiece on the mound for Post No. 60 as he went all seven innings. He allowed one unearned run on five hits while striking out five and hitting one batter.
Grand Rapids had just four hits in the game. Ben Keske had a hit, scored a run and stole two bases for Post No. 60 while Andy Linder had a RBI double in the first inning. Kyler Miller had a single and a run scored while Nolan Svatos added a bunt single.
LV 000 000 1— 1 5 1
GR 100 010 x— 2 4 2
Grand Rapids: Dominic Broberg (W); 2B-Andy Linder.
