DULUTH — The Grand Rapids American Legion Post No. 60 baseball team is right where it wants to be in the American Legion Substate 10 Tournament.

Grand Rapids – the defending champion – won all three of its games on Wednesday and Thursday to guarantee itself a spot in the championship game which was conducted Saturday in Duluth. Post No. 60’s opponent was unknown as the Herald-Review went to press.

