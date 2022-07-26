l

Pictured is the Grand Rapids American Legion Post No. 60 baseball team that clinched its second straight Substate 10 championship on Saturday by crushing Duluth Lakeview 11-1 in five innings in the championship game.

 photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids American Legion Post No. 60 baseball team took the hard route, but it came away with its second consecutive Substate 10 championship Saturday in Duluth.

After Grand Rapids won three games on Wednesday and Thursday, it was in the driver’s seat in the double-elimination tournament. However, an upset loss to Hibbing on Friday made things much more interesting for Post No. 60. Had it defeated Hibbing, Grand Rapids would have needed to lose twice on Saturday to not qualify for state.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments