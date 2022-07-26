GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids American Legion Post No. 60 baseball team took the hard route, but it came away with its second consecutive Substate 10 championship Saturday in Duluth.
After Grand Rapids won three games on Wednesday and Thursday, it was in the driver’s seat in the double-elimination tournament. However, an upset loss to Hibbing on Friday made things much more interesting for Post No. 60. Had it defeated Hibbing, Grand Rapids would have needed to lose twice on Saturday to not qualify for state.
But the Hibbing loss meant it would be a one-game championship game on Saturday, and Duluth Lakeview defeated Hibbing for the right to play Post No. 60 for the title. And, according to Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen, Post No. 60 played about as good as it could in the championship game with an 11-1 crushing of Lakeview.
Kinnunen said Post No. 60 will need to play at least as well as it did against Duluth Lakeview in the championship game in order to succeed at state.
“We are going to have to play with that laser focus with every pitch just to compete because they are all the top teams in the state,” Kinnunen said. “We are in a tough pool and we will see what happens.”
Grand Rapids will open the tournament at Bob Bunnell Field in Burnsville at 10:30 a.m. Thursday with pool play versus Edina. Later that day, Post No. 60 will take on the Minneapolis Lakers at 3:30 p.m., also in Burnsville. Grand Rapids’ final pool game is versus Mankato National at 10:30 a.m. Friday, also in Burnsville.
There are four pools consisting of four teams, for a total of 16 teams in the tournament. The top two teams from each pool advance Saturday for further play. The top two teams in the tournament will advance to the Central Plains Regional Tournament.
Many of the teams in the state tournament have players with a year of college baseball under their belts. Grand Rapids has just one college player and Kinnunen said playing that type of competition will be a good experience for his young athletes.
“That will help us next spring when they play against these bigger and stronger college kids,” said the manager. “That will help us greatly in playing faster and quicker.”
Kinnunen said the obvious goal every season is to advance as far as possible with the idea of playing in the state tournament.
“We get started in March in the arena and your goals are to go to state both in high school and in Legion,” Kinnunen said. “It is not just to go, but to win it.”
Post No. 60 has one state American Legion championship, accomplished in 1975.
Grand Rapids has displayed the depth of its program this year as many of the players from last year’s state entrant team are gone, many of them replaced by members of the Grand Rapids Veterans of Foreign Wars state championship team from a year ago.
“It shows you the depth of the program and the type of ball players we have coming through,” said Kinnunen. “A lot of the credit goes to coach (Greg) Tulla at the VFW level. The experience and fundamentals get built at younger ages and he does an outstanding job. In fact, he was recently named the Region 5 Assistant Coach of the Year.” Region 5 consists of teams from Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri.
Asked what will be the keys to success at state, Kinnunen said, “We are going to have to pitch and play defense like we did through the substate tournament. The bats came alive finally in the last game and we are going to have to have clutch hitting in addition to pitching and playing defense. The team that wins it is going to do that.
“There are a lot of good teams this year with a lot of big schools in the 4A state tournament that are in it. They all have pitching depth when you add the college kids. Anybody can win it; it is just a matter of who gets hot at the right time.”
Following are results of the games:
Hibbing 6
Grand Rapids 5
DULUTH — Hibbing made the tournament more interesting as it defeated Post No. 60 by the score of 6-5 on Friday.
David Wohlers was tagged with the loss on the mound for Grand Rapids. Ben Keske and Eric Klous both also pitched in the game.
Nolan Svatos had three hits with a double, drove in a run and scored three runs for Grand Rapids. Tyler Norgard drove in a run for Post No. 60.
“We didn’t come ready to play; we knew we were in the championship game and being they are high school kids, they were thinking ahead to the championship game,” said Kinnunen. “I didn’t do a good job getting them ready so that’s on me. We bounced back the next day, luckily.”
H 100 220 1— 6 5 1
GR 001 200 2— 5 6 3
Grand Rapids: David Wohlers (L), Ben Keske, Eric Klous; 2B-Nolan Svatos.
Championship Game
Grand Rapids 11
Lakeview 1
Grand Rapids took control early and cruised to an 11-1 victory to capture the substate title and earn a berth in the state tournament.
Easton Sjostrand pitched the distance on the mound for Grand Rapids to clinch the title. In his five innings of work, he allowed one run on three hits while walking two and striking out one.
Dominic Broberg was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Kyler Miller had two hits with a double, two runs scored and a RBI. Klous Jones had two hits with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Ben Keske added a double.
“It was a completely different team that showed up on Saturday morning,” Kinnunen explained. “They were locked in and had that laser focus for every pitch of the game. You could tell it was a completely different team with the way we played. We were ready to go from the first pitch on and that’s what we expect.”
LV 000 10— 1 3 2
GR 024 14— 11 11 1
Grand Rapids: Easton Sjostrand (W); 2B-Kyler Miller, Klous Jones, Ben Keske.
(Ed. note: The Herald-Review will be broadcasting all of the Grand Rapids games live via FaceBook with play-by-play coverage provided by intern Blake Mortenson. The site will provide live coverage.)
