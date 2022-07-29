l

The Grand Rapids American Legion Post No. 60 baseball team lines up for the national anthem before a game at the state American Legion tournament at Burnsville.

 Photo by Blake Mortenson

BURNSVILLE — Oh, what could have been for the Grand Rapids American Legion Post No. 60 baseball team.

The young Rapids squad was in control in all three games it played at the Minnesota State American Legion Baseball Tournament at Burnsville on Thursday and Friday, but late breakdowns cost Post No. 60 two of the three games.

