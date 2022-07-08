GRAND RAPIDS — The Post No. 60 American Legion baseball team out of Grand Rapids won three games recently to improve to 7-3 for the season.
Post No. 60 claimed third place in the Lakeview Classic in Duluth, defeating Thunder Bay 8-0 in the third place game on July 7. Grand Rapids also defeated Cloquet and ---- leading up to the prestigious Gopher Classic which Post No. 60 participated in during the weekend.
Following are results of the recent games:
Lakeview Classic
Third Place Game
Grand Rapids 8
Thunder Bay 0
Grand Rapids won by the eight-run rule which was instituted for the tournament as it downed Thunder Bay 8-0 in six innings.
Tyler Norgard was in complete control on the mound for Grand Rapids as he hurled a complete-game four-hitter as he struck out five and issued just one walk.
Norgard also helped himself with the bat as he had two hits and drove in a run. David Wohlers had two hits and scored two runs.
TB 000 000— 0 4 3
GR 124 001— 8 9 1
Grand Rapids: Tyler Norgard (W).
Grand Rapids 5
West Duluth 4
Grand Rapids tipped West Duluth 5-4 in action July 5, at Grand Rapids.
Easton Sjostrand picked up the win in relief for Grand Rapids. He pitched four innings and gave up one earned run on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks. David Wohlers started on the mound for Post No. 60 and allowed one unearned run in his two innings while yielding three hits. He walked one and struck out one. Kyler Miller pitched the third inning for Grand Rapids and gave up two runs.
Tyler Norgard had two hits with a double, scored a run and drove in one while Ben Keske had two hits, scored a run and stole three bases.
WD 102 001 0— 4 6 0
GR 011 012 x— 5 8 1
Grand Rapids: David Wohlers, Kyler Miller (3rd), Easton Sjostrand (4th) (W); 2B-Tyler Norgard.
Grand Rapids 4
Cloquet 0
At Cloquet, Grand Rapids blanked Cloquet 4-0 on Wednesday.
Ben Keske won the game in relief for Post No. 60. In his two innings of work, he allowed one hit and no runs while striking out one and walking two. Dominic Broberg got the save for Grand Rapids as he hurled the final three innings and allowed no runs on just one hit while fanning five. Klous Jones started the game on the mound for Grand Rapids and turned in a dominant performance in his two innings of work. He allowed no runs on no hits while hitting a batter, issuing a walk and striking out six.
Easton Sjostrand had two hits with a double and drove in two runs for Grand Rapids while Andy Linder had a double, a RBI and a run scored, and Xander Sheiman had a double.
GR 000 202 0— 4 8 1
C 000 000 0— 0 2 0
Grand Rapids: Klous Jones, Ben Keske (3rd) (W), Dominic Broberg (5th) (S); 2B-Easton Sjostrand; Andy Linder, Xander Sheiman.
