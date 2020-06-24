STAFF REPORT
MESABI DAILY NEWS
On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) issued new guidance regarding youth sports participation in regards to COVID-19, allowing games and scrimmages to be played as scheduled beginning June 24 for outdoor sports and July 1 for indoor sports.
“The new guidance seeks to balance the goals of minimizing disease transmission and allowing young people to engage in sports activities that have important physical, emotional and social benefits,” the MDH said in a press release Friday.
“It is important that we look for opportunities to allow children to engage in activities that promote health and well-being,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. “While several key metrics show COVID-19 transmission is slowing, we are still in the middle of a pandemic. Learning to live with COVID-19 means finding ways to balance risks and benefits, and that’s what we are seeking to do with this guidance.”
Locally, the news allows all area youth baseball and softball teams to begin playing games starting on Wednesday.
Along with the announcement of the return to games, the MDH announced additional precautions that should be taken to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Such precautions include: avoid sharing individual water bottles, community snacks or towels; encourage use of dedicated personal equipment such as bats, mitts, rackets, etc.; find new ways to show sportsmanship – tip your hats instead of handshakes; ensure policies are considerate of staff, volunteers and participants at highest risk of complications from COVID-19; adhere to social distancing recommendations when participants are not playing (on the bench, in the dugout, etc.); practice social distancing of 6 feet from other households during player drop off/pick up; friends and family should not attend practices to avoid crowding; maintain health checks and screening of participants and staff/volunteers and organizations should require participants and family members to stay home when sick.
