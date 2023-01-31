Locals on elite volleyball team Ted Anderson Jan 31, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 29, Northern Revival 17’s won theBig City Lau Championships in Rochester, Minn.,by going 6-0. It never dropped a match the entireweekend which allowed it to take home the GoldChampionship in the 17 Club Division out of 30teams.Revival 17’s are currently 14-1 on the season andits next big tournament will be Feb. 18 and 19, inMaple Grove, Minn., for the North Star PresidentsDay Challenge.This club team is based out of Cotton, at theOld School Lives (aka the old Cotton High School)and is made of girls from high schools from Esko,Superior, Wis., Cloquet, Mesabi East, Proctor, andGrand Rapids. You can watch most of their matchesFacebook Northern Revival Volleyball or check themout at www.northernrevivalvolleyballclub.com Followthem on Facebook for more results, and someupcoming volleyball camps on the Iron Range thissummer.Here is a quick set of stats for the weekend: AvaCarlson led the team with 45 kills followed by EllaWalker with 28 kills, Haylee Finckbone of GrandRapids with 26 Kills, Maija Hill with 13 kills ,and Braya LaPlant of Grand Rapids with 12 kills.LaPlant had 100 assists, Quinn Danielson led theteam with seven ace serves followed by SavannaHering with 2. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elite Volleyball Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Maxine (Mickey) Stone Moe 1955 – 2022 Tele-NICU to the rescue Daryl A. Nelson 1951 - 2023 Donald E. Perry Happy retirement Sheriff Williams Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.