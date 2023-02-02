COTTON — Northern Revival is at it again chalking up wins and taking home championships.
Northern Revival volleyball team is an 18 Nationals volleyball team.
On Jan. 28 and 29, Northern Revival 17’s won the Big City Lau Championships in Rochester, Minn., by going 6-0. It never dropped a match the entire weekend which allowed it to take home the Gold Championship in the 17 Club Division out of 30 teams.
Revival 17’s are currently 14-1 on the season and its next big tournament will be Feb. 18 and 19, in Maple Grove, Minn., for the North Star Presidents Day Challenge.
This club team is based out of Cotton, at the Old School Lives (aka the old Cotton High School) and is made of girls from high schools from Esko, Superior, Wis., Cloquet, Mesabi East, Proctor, and Grand Rapids. You can watch most of their matches Facebook Northern Revival Volleyball or check them out at www.northernrevivalvolleyballclub.com Follow them on Facebook for more results, and some upcoming volleyball camps on the Iron Range this summer.
Here is a quick set of stats for the weekend: Ava Carlson led the team with 45 kills followed by Ella Walker with 28 kills, Haylee Finckbone of Grand Rapids with 26 Kills, Maija Hill with 13 kills , and Braya LaPlant of Grand Rapids with 12 kills. LaPlant had 100 assists, Quinn Danielson led the team with seven ace serves followed by Savanna Hering with 2.
218 Elite- Revival 18’s also had a podium finish with fifth place in the Gold 17/18 Premier Division at Big City Lau as it went 4-2 on the weekend.
