ST. LOUIS PARK — Fighting through seven games across three days recently, the Minnesota Blast 14U softball team played their best ball of the season at the 14U Monsta National Championships in St. Louis Park.
The Blast, a traveling summer softball team based in Cloquet, had players from Eveleth-Gilbert, Hibbing, Greenway, Grand Rapids and Superior on this year’s 14U squad. Coached by Cloquet High School head coach Tyler Korby, the Blast went a perfect 7-0 in St. Louis Park to come home national champions.
Outscoring their opponents 60-18, the Blast finished things off with a 3-2 win over the St. Paul North Area Rookies in the championship game.
On the tournament win, Korby gave credit to his 10 players, calling it a total team effort.
“It truly was a team effort from every single girl,” Korby said Tuesday. “It’s a pleasure to coach all 10 of these girls and the smiles on their faces after winning are something I won’t forget. They get to enjoy that trophy with their teammates while creating friendships with girls from all across the area. That’s a memory they’ll have for a long time.”
Formed in 2010, the Blast is a club program that aims to grow the game of fastpitch softball in Northern Minnesota. With 63 players on five different teams this year, Korby says the program aims to perform at a high level across every age group.
“We want the kids to keep learning the game so they can play at that high level. But we also want to make sure they’re having fun while doing so. If you learn something and improve at the game while having fun, you’ll want to come back and keep playing.”
While seven games over three days may seem like a lot, Korby says that amount of time on the field is about average in the summer for their traveling teams.
“We probably play between 40-50 games in a summer so seven over three days is pretty typical for us. With the group of girls we have on this team, they’ll play through anything whether it’s rain or shine or a tidal wave. They’d play all day long if they could.”
The 10 players on this year’s 14U squad include Allison Anderson, Marissa Anderson, Lizzy Fultz, Taylor Morley and Brooklyn Smith from Eveleth-Gilbert; Aune Boben from Hibbing; Keira Corbett from Superior, Ava Johnson from Greenway, and Addison Linder and Adrienne Venditto from Grand Rapids.
Building a team with players from all across the Northland, Korby says his team isn’t intimidated when they travel to play teams from more populated areas.
“It’s fun to be the lone northern wolf sometimes. We tell people we’re from the Iron Range or from the Duluth area and sometimes they give us a puzzled look because they don’t know where that is. But we’ve been to Fargo, Mankato and Illinois so a trip to the cities is normal for us. We don’t look at it as being the small fish in a big pond. We know we can compete and our girls come to play.”
The Blast opened up their tournament run with a pair of pool play games on Friday. They had little issue in either contest, downing New Ulm 14-6 before defeating Mahtomedi 15-3.
Entering the double elimination bracket on Saturday, the Blast opened things up with a 10-1 win over Mounds View. They then met up with the Rookies for the first time, where they won 5-3. Korby calls their first meeting with St. Paul North Area their first challenge of the tournament.
“We were down in that game 1-0 and then later 3-1. We ended up scoring four runs in the final inning to come from behind. That was big for us and it was nice to see our girls could play from behind and find a way to win.”
In their final Saturday game, the Blast defeated Mendota Heights Gold 8-1. Again falling behind early, they scored eight unanswered in a game under the lights to move into the undefeated bracket on Sunday.
Two wins away from a championship, the Blast started off Sunday with a 5-2 win over Princeton. Highlighting the game was Boben, who launched a three-run homer over the right field fence. She finished the game with two home runs, one coming inside the park.
The Rookies won five games in a row after falling to the Blast to earn a rematch in the championship game. Taking an early 2-0 lead, the Blast saw things get tight when the Rookies knotted things up at two. Johnson, however, walked it off for the Blast, knocking in Linder with the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the fifth.
Allison Anderson finished with three hits in the championship game while Morley had two. Smith caught every inning of all seven games for the Blast.
“It really was a great team effort from the hitting to the fielding and to all of our pitchers who threw for us. It was pretty special.”
Before the tournament began, Korby expected his team had what they needed to perform well.
“We figured we had a good team going down there but we had to produce on the field. You have to play between the chalk lines but the girls did it. It certainly wasn’t easy to do but it was a cool accomplishment that we’ll cherish for a long time.”
With the team playing a heavy summer schedule against quality opponents, Korby says the girls that took the time to get better over the summer will be in the best position when the high school season starts in the spring.
“Summer ball is where you get better. You’ll make some improvements in the spring season but if you want to be a better ball player in the spring, you have to make an effort in the summer. That’s why we have this team. We want to give these girls a chance to play against top level competition.
“Minnesota is a great state for softball but you have to see these fast pitchers and these great teams to really understand how to improve. Players need to expose themselves to these opportunities. This is a special group of girls and they’ll be in the papers a lot knowing how talented they are.”
Korby also expects them to be leaders when they enter into their varsity playing careers.
All of these girls are going to be leaders and special athletes for their high school programs. Many already are. They’re going to do big things for many years.”
With the Blast since it’s start in 2010, Korby says this tournament run is one of the biggest highlights of his coaching days so far.
“I have coached a lot of games in my 12 years with the Blast and in high school, but this national title I’ll always remember with this crew. This all couldn’t have happened to a better group of kids.”
Korby also wanted to give thanks to the coaching staff with the 14U team including Tony Anderson, Angie Anderson and Mike Morley, as well as all the players and parents involved this summer.
“They’ve been fantastic help. It really takes a village and we certainly had a village of players, coaches and parents that wanted to make this a special summer for the girls. Not many softball players get to call themselves national champions, but these girls do. I couldn’t be more grateful to get to be their coach for it all.”
