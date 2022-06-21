GRAND RAPIDS — Fresh off a fourth place finish at the state Class AAA baseball tournament, the Grand Rapids Post No. 60 American Legion baseball season began play this week.
A big event at the end of the week will be the 46th annual Grand Rapids American Legion Baseball Invitational which will be conducted in Grand Rapids. The season opened on Tuesday with a game against Hermantown, and Post No. 60 is off until its first game of the invitational on Friday at 9 a.m. at Bob Streetar Field when it takes on Taconite. Grand Rapids will play Anoka at 7 p.m. on Friday, and it will continue play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday against North St. Paul. On Saturday at 7 p.m., Post No. 60 will take on a Roseau team that just finished second in the high school Class AA state tournament.
Bill Kinnunen – who has been head coach of the Legion team since 2000 – said he is happy with the way the high school baseball season transpired, adding that it is always a disappointment not to take home a state championship.
“We did very well, but it didn’t end the way we wanted it to; we would have liked to have won our last two games,” Kinnunen said about the state high school tournament. “You can’t win them all and we live and learn.”
While the high school team will graduate nine seniors, Kinnunen said the cupboard will be far from bare next season.
“We have three starters where we have to fill holes next year but we have some young guys who are very capable and who will get a lot of experience this summer playing VFW and Legion.
“They will get a ton of at-bats and the bar is set very high for next year already.”
Kinnunen said the Legion team will have a lot of new faces this season from last year when it again played in the state Legion tournament. Post No. 60 went 2-1 in pool play at state and advanced to the Final Eight of the state tournament where it lost to a tough Hopkins team in its first game.
“Every day it is to come out and be better than we were the day before,” said Kinnunen about this year’s Legion team. “We play a lot of ball games in the summer and we do that because we want to get a lot of at-bats. We have to have a lot of pitching so everybody throws in the summer and that makes us ready for the spring when the games get backed up.
“We have a ton of pitchers and we just have to get guys in high-pressure situations so they can handle it come playoff time.”
Grand Rapids has gotten off to a late start in Legion baseball because things get backed up when teams play in the high school state tournament. While Post No. 60 has yet to even issue uniforms, some Legion teams in the state have played 15 to 20 games already, according to Kinnunen.
Making up the team this year will be graduated seniors Ben Keske, Tyler Norgard and Andy Linder, with junior David Wohlers doing the brunt of the catching but also seeing mound duty. Young players who will be counted on include left-handed pitchers Easton Sjostrand and Nolan Svatos who also will play in the field when not pitching.
Many area teams use college-age players who qualify age-wise. Kinnunen said Grand Rapids will have Andrew Sundberg coming back and he expects him to see a whole lot of mound duty this summer.
“We like to save the at-bats for the guys that are coming back next year,” Kinnunen said. “In the old days Mr. (Bob) Streetar used to just keep five juniors, five sophomores and five freshmen when he first started and let the seniors go play amateur ball. Then he would have his high school team for the next year the whole summer so they were ready to roll when they came in during the spring.
“We let the seniors stay if they want to stay and if the college guys want to come back, we want to give them a place to play too for all the time, commitment and dedication they have shown to the program.
“We have a bunch of guys who are still eligible to play VFW and they are going to play a lot of baseball this summer in the short time that we have.”
Grand Rapids plays in District 8, Substate 10 again this year. Kinnunen said the only changes in teams this season is that Brainerd is moving to another division while Thunder Bay and Rock Ridge will play in the district.
“We are going to be young with all the seniors who are done playing, but we have some experienced young kids so we should be in the mix,” said Kinnunen. “I would assume Duluth Lakeview, which is Duluth East, will be one of the top teams along with Hermantown and West Duluth.
“We hold the bar pretty high in Grand Rapids and we expect each season to come out and compete for a district substate championship and get to the state tournament. We play a lot of tough competition during the season to get us ready for the playoffs and it really helps us in the spring.”
Kinnunen was asked what will be keys to a successful season and he said, “We have to get some of these kids in the groove of playing baseball every day. It is a lot different than high school where you play one or two games a week in a normal season and now you are going to play every day. You might play a VFW game in the morning and a Legion game at night. You are going to get a lot of baseball in.”
Assisting Kinnunen in the coaching of the Legion team are Scott McBride and Greg Tulla, who is the head VFW coach. Justin Lamppa will assist in the VFW program this summer.
Kinnunen said it is important for players to play in the summer because much work is done in the summer because the high school season goes by so quickly.
“This year we didn’t play at home until the second week in May so you don’t get much practice time outside,” Kinnunen explained. “You can’t throw long, you can’t see fly balls, you are not taking ground balls on the grass and the dirt, and that’s why we take the summer so seriously around here. All the successful programs in the state of Minnesota take summer ball very serious.
“That’s why we do because we want to be able to compete with those people in the spring also. It is a big deal.”
