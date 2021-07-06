GRAND RAPIDS — Coming off a 11-5 victory over Hibbing late last week, the Grand Rapids American Legion baseball team is now preparing for perhaps the most prestigious American Legion baseball tournament that is conducted in the U.S.
That tournament is the Gopher Classic, a 96-team extravaganza which features teams from all over the country. Play, which starts Friday at 16 sites around the Twin Cities area, will consist of 16 pools of six teams. Teams play all other teams in its pool with the top qualifier advancing to further play.
Grand Rapids plays in the event every year and has had success in the past. The most successful sojourn through the tournament came in 1985, when Grand Rapids finished second in the tournament. Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen was a member of that 1985 team and he said teams must play at the top of their game because of the high level of competition.
“It is the premier tournament in the nation,” Kinnunen said. “It is 96 teams from all over the country. We finished second in the year I graduated. Bob Streetar had taken the year off and my dad (Tom) was the coach then.
“Hopefully we can just show up and be consistent; pitch well, play defense and start to get ready for playoffs. We know we are going to see outstanding pitching from the teams we see down there and we do that in order to get ready for our own postseason.”
In order to advance in the tournament, teams must have good pitching depth, something Grand Rapids has in abundance. Kinnunen said the main job for the pitchers is to throw strikes. He added that Rapids must play defense and swing the bats well.
“When you start getting deeper into pitching staffs you have to take advantage and score runs,” Kinnunen said. “As long as we throw strikes and play defense, we are always OK when we do that. But we have had a couple little blips since the state (high school) tournament and hopefully we have overcome those strike-throwing problems.”
Kinnunen said he hopes that Grand Rapids will be able to take down its full roster to the tournament, depending on if some players can get off their jobs.
“We go down to the Gopher classic every year because of the competition we see,” Kinnunen explained. “We have been going since they started it in the 1970s some time. You see quality competition there and it gets you ready for the playoffs. These teams aren’t coming from all over the country just to get beat; they play good baseball and they know they are going to see good baseball when they come into Minnesota.”
Grand Rapids will play at the Woodbury site. It opens play at 8 a.m. Friday against Omaha Central out of Nebraska, and it will play LaCrescent, Wis., at 1 p.m. on Friday. Grand Rapids’ lone game on Saturday is at 6 p.m. versus Woodbury, and it ends pool play on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. against Watertown, S.D., and at 3:30 p.m. it will take on the Rochester Patriots.
The 16 winners of the pools in the tournament advance to a single-elimination 16-team tournament on Monday and Tuesday.
“I’ve seen teams win their pool with two losses, but most of the time it is one loss,” Kinnunen said.”One year we were at Minnetonka and we went 4-1 and only gave up two runs in the tournament. But a guy hit a 3-0 changeup off his shoe tops for a two-run double and we lost 2-0 to Minnetonka. We tied with 4-1 records but they advanced because they beat us head to head.
“That’s pretty good to play five games and only give up two runs and then you don’t advance out of your own pool. You know that is a pretty tough pool.”
Kinnunen said Grand Rapids will compete in the Princeton Tournament next weekend which will then be followed by the playoffs.
“If we want to go to the state tournament we have to start playing well because we only have two weeks to go,” the manager said.
GR 11
Hibbing 5
On Thursday, Grand Rapids ripped Hibbing 11-5.
Ben Keske started on the mound for Grand Rapids and pitched the first two innings and allowed three runs. Kodi Miller came on to pitch the final five innings to pick up the victory, coming on during a bases loaded jam in the third inning and pitching out of trouble. He allowed two runs on four hits while striking out six and walking one.
“Kodi threw very well and he is starting to get his arm back into shape,” Kinnunen said.
Ren Morque continued his torrid hitting pace as he had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs while Andy Linder had a pair of hits with a double, scored two runs and drove in one. Tyler Norgard had two hits and scored a run while Miller had a RBI double.
H 003 020 0— 5 5 3
GR 102 251 x — 11 11 2
Grand Rapids: Ben Keske, Kodi Miller (3rd) (W); 2B-Ren Morque 2, Andy Linder, Kodi Miller.
