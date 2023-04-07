GRAND RAPIDS — It was another successful season for the Junior curling program at the Itasca Curling Association in Grand Rapids.
Coach Joe Kaczor reports that the program had 10 returning Junior players and that there were 15 new individuals who came in through the program at Itasca Community Education.
“We had kids ranging from six years old to 15,” Kaczor said. “This sport teaches patients, balance, coordination, teamwork, and good sportsmanship. This is a gentleman’s game. We start and finish every game with a hand shake. We say, ‘Good Curling!’ before we start and, ‘Good Game!’ after we are done.”
Juniors in the program participated in four bonspiels (curling tournaments) this season. Two teams competed at the Junior spiels at Curl Mesabi (Eveleth), Bemidji Curling, and Itasca Curling Association. Three teams were sent to the Chisholm Juniors spiel.
Two teams that participated in all four spiels were all returning Juniors. One team was made up of Taylor Davis, Danika Kaczor, Mason Graffweg, and Rainey Rother, and the other was comprised of Thomas Segari, Tylor Crowe, Jaxon Kaczor, and Leo Mann.
One team of all new curlers that went to Chisholm at the end of the season and it was comprised of Vincent Block, Greta Carlson, Autumn Jones, and Calvin Mann.
“These kids did great this season, bringing home several trophies and medals from the spiels,” Kaczor explained. “The Juniors are learning how volunteering helps their community with helping the ice crew with ice maintenance and working the meat raffle at the Eagles Club which buys us new equipment.
“I would like to thank everyone that has helped with coaching, especially Chris Carlson and David (Stump) Sura.”
