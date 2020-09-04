KEEWATIN — The first Wear It? Softball Tournament will be conducted on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Keewatin.

The tournament is for high school varsity or upper aged club teams.

The format is pool play followed by a seeded game. All teams will play three games in a round robin seeded format. Tourney champions will receive T-shirts. Two umpires will be used in all games.

The team entry deadline is Friday, Sept. 18. Early registration is encouraged. Only six teams will be accepted.

For more information call or email Brian Karich at 218-969-3716, brian@divesportspluswear.com, www.divesportspluswear.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments