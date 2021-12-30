ST. PAUL — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy’s Level 7, Level 8 and Level 9 competitive team gymnasts kicked off their season at the Spirit Holiday Invite held at Hamline University on December 18th. GRGA qualified all 18 gymnasts to the MN State meet in March by earning a 32.00 all-around score or higher.
GRGA’s Level 9 team demonstrated they will be a team to contend with this season, winning the meet and breaking the all-time GRGA Level 9 team scoring record with a 109.55. The team also broke the GRGA vault record, scoring a 28.275 on that event. Jaci Fothergill won the vault with a 9.575, breaking her own GRGA vault record from last season. Kate Clairmont and Kaycee Calliguri also contributed to the vault record with scores of 9.35 which tied them for second.
Individually, Fothergill led the team overall with an all-around score of 36.575 to place second in the meet. She was also second on bars with a 9.275 and third on floor with a 9.0.
Clairmont finished third overall in the meet with a 35.925. In addition to her second-place finish on vault, she also finished second on beam with a 9.05 to lead GRGA on that event. Calliguri, led the team on bars and won that event with a score of 9.3. Selah Villeneuve of GRGA also notched a top-three finish, placing third on the bars with a 9.225.
The Level 8 team finished second in the meet behind TAGS of Eden Prairie. Luisa Hoen led the team overall with a score of 34.975 which placed her second in the Junior A age group. Hoen also won the vault with a 9.15 and finished third on floor with a 9.125. Kennedy Garner led GRGA on floor with a score of 9.15 which placed her second. Luisa Francis posted the top beam score for GRGA to win that event with a 9.025. In the Junior B age group, Jaden Hebeisen and Emma Morris put together strong meets to place second and third overall. Morris hit GRGA’s top vault score to win the meet with a 9.5. Hebeisen led the team on bars with an 8.3 to place third. She also finished in the top-three on beam and floor with scores of 8.675 and 9.1.
GRGA’s Level 7 team finished third in the meet and was led by Ali Bretto who finished in the top-three on every event. Bretto scored a 35.675 to place second overall. She also led GRGA and won the meet on vault with a 9.3 and finished third on bars, beam and floor with scores of 8.625, 8.725 and 9.025. Claire Fannin also finished in the top-three individually where she placed second on vault with a 9.25. Kali Benes led GRGA on the bars with a score of 8.85.
GRGA will next be in action when they head to Wisconsin Dells on Jan. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.