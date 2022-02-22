ST. CLOUD — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) competed at the Tropical Twist Meet in St. Cloud on Saturday, Feb. 5, with its Levels 3-9 teams.
GRGA took the team titles in Levels 5-9. The Level 3 team finished second.
In addition to the strong team performances, GRGA took the top-three individual all-around spots in Levels 5-9.
GRGA’s Level 9 team continues to remain unbeaten against Minnesota clubs and broke another GRGA team record, this one on the uneven bars. The team scored a 28.025, led by Jaci Fothergill who scored a 9.6 which broke the individual record at GRGA as well. Also contributing to the record-breaking bar total was Kat Trest and Kate Clairmont who both scored personal bests with a 9.275 and 9.2. Fothergill’s 9.6 ranked her in the nation’s top 100 according to www.mymeetscores.com.
Fothergill also placed first overall with a 36.625 and first on vault with a 9.45.
Trest took the remaining two individual events with a 9.325 on floor and 9.175 on beam. She was also second overall in the meet with a 36.4.
Other top-three finishes in Level 9 came from Kate Clairmont who was third in the all-around with a 34.775 and third on bars with a 9.2. Allie Haarklau notched a second-place finish on vault with a 9.0, while teammate Selah Villeneuve was third with an 8.925.
The Level 8 team hit their season-high team score of 108.435 and was led by Jaden Hebeisen who won the all-around with a 35.525. Hebeisen also won the floor with a 9.175 and finished third on beam with an 8.925.
Luisa Hoen finished second in the meet overall with a score of 35.25. She also won the beam with a 9.2 and placed third on vault with a 9.0.
Emma Morris notched the remaining first-place event finishes, winning the vault with a 9.375 and bars with a 9.15. Morris also finished third overall with a 34.875.
GRGA’s Kennedy Garner and Kenzie Hebeisen also finished in the top three on individual events. Garner had scores of 9.1 on beam and 9.0 on bars to finished second and third, respectively. Hebeisen scored a season-high of 9.075 on floor to place third.
The Level 7 team also scored a season-high team score to win the meet with a 109.15. Hattie Eskeli won the meet with a personal best of 36.45. She also led the team on floor with a 9.4 which placed her second and finished third on beam with a 9.1.
Evie Renskers led GRGA on vault with a 9.2 to place third and beam with a 9.15 which placed second. Kali Benes won the bars with a 9.125. Benes and Renskers also rounded out the top-three all-around finishes after Eskeli.
The Level 5 team was led by Maddy Herschbach who won the meet with a 35.00 all-around total. Herschbach also won the bars with a 9.325, finished second on beam with an 8.45 and third on vault with a 9.075.
Izzy Nelson finished second overall in the meet with a 34.9 and took the vault title with a 9.325. She was also tied for second on beam with an 8.45 and second on floor with an 8.525.
Tory Calaguire finished third overall in the meet with a 33.975 and notched two second-place event finishes. She placed second on vault with a 9.275 and second on bars with a 9.2.
Kylee Villebrun hit a 9.05 on bars to finish in third place on that event.
Mattea Villeneuve put together a solid meet for the level 4 team, scoring a personal best on both vault and bars and leading the team overall with a 35.075. Villeneuve scored a 9.025 on vault to place third and a 9.175 on bars to finish second. Stella Halter led the team on beam with an 8.65 to finish second on that event.
In level 3, Sophia Schultz led the team with a 35.6 all-around, which placed second. She also finished second on the vault with a 9.325.
Josephine Johnson won the vault with a 9.4 while Britta Geisler placed first on bars with a 9.375. Naysa Villeneuve notched a second-place finish on the bars with a score of 9.175
GRGA’s Level 7-9 gymnasts will next compete at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Saturday,Feb. 19.
