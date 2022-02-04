ST. PAUL — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) Levels 3-9 competitive team gymnasts competed at the Crowley’s Winter Challenge Meet on Saturday, Jan. 22, at the St. Paul State Fairgrounds.
GRGA’s Level 3 and Level 9 teams came away with first-place team finishes, while the Level 5 team finished second. Team highlights included the Level 9 team continuing with its undefeated streak against Minnesota gymnastics clubs and the Level 3 team setting a new GRGA team bar record.
The Level 3 team was led by Caroline Cargill who finished fourth overall in the competition and won the bars with a score of 9.325. Cargill also set a new Individual bar record for GRGA. Josephine Johnson led GRGA on the vault, winning that event with a personal best of 9.45. GRGA’s top beam finishers were Cargill and Lainie Nielsen, both scoring 8.55. Sadie Hocking led the way for GRGA on floor with a score of 8.65. Gymnasts contributing to the new team bar record score were Cargill, Naysa Villeneuve and Britta Geisler. In addition to Cargill’s 9.325, Villeneuve scored a 9.3 and Geisler hit a 9.225. The Level 4 and 5 teams were led by Mattea Villeneuve and Izzy Nelson. In Level 4, Villeneuve led the way for GRGA on bars and beam with scores of 8.025 and 8.45. Stella Halter posted GRGA’s top vault score of 8.5 and Sammie Dosen-Windorski led the team on floor with a 7.6.
In Level 5, Nelson finished in the top three on every event, highlighted by a second-place all-around finish and second-place floor finish with a score of 8.6. She also led the Level 5 team on beam with an 8.1. Teammate Maddy Herschbach led the team on vault and bars where she came away with a pair of second-place finishes for her scores of 9.175 and 8.575. Hattie Eskeli hit the top overall score for the Level 7 team, with a personal best of 34.525. Eskeli also led the team on floor with a 9.25 and tied teammate Evie Renskers for the top vault score with a 9.0. Kali Benes led the team on bars with an 8.875. Claire Fannin was GRGA’s top beam finisher with a score of 8.850.
In Level 8 action, Kennedy Garner led the team in the all-around and bars with an 8.45. Emma Morris posted the top GRGA individual finish on vault, where she placed second with a 9.2. Mackenzie Hebeisen led the team on beam with an 8.65. Jaden Hebeisen had GRGA’s top individual finish on floor, with a score of 9.075, which was good for second place. The Level 9 team, which is currently ranked in the nation’s top-100 as a team, took five of the top eight individual all-around places in the competition. Jaci Fothergill won the meet with a 36.25, while teammate Kat Trest finished right behind with a score of 36.075. Fothergill also won the vault with a 9.55 and currently holds the 10th highest vault score in the country this season. She also led the team on floor with a 9.075. Kate Clairmont led the team on beam with a score of 9.05 and a second-place finish on that event. She also finished second on vault with a 9.35. Selah Villeneuve won the bars with a score of 9.2, while Fothergill finished in second on that event with a score of 9.125.
GRGA is next in action in St. Cloud at the Tropical Twist Meet on Saturday, Feb. 5, at St. Cloud Apollo High School.
