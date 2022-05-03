MINNEAPOLIS — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) competed at the Region IV Championships on April 22-24, at the Minneapolis Convention Center, which included the top Level 7-10 gymnasts from seven Midwest states.
Athletes from Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Missouri, and Iowa competed for top individual honors in the region and for an opportunity to qualify to Nationals in Levels 9 and 10.
GRGA qualified all six of the team’s Level 9 gymnasts to the Level 9 Western National Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah, which will be held on May 7 and 8. GRGA was the only Minnesota club represented outside of the Twin Cities Metro area and tied for qualifying the second largest number of athletes to the National Meet in the seven-state region.
Kat Trest and Jaci Fothergill both won the all-around title in their respective age-groups. Trest won the meet with an all-around score of 37.05 and also took the top spot on floor with a 9.425. Trest, a freshman, also finished in the top three on all the individual events, finishing third on vault with a 9.2, third on bars with a 9.175 and second on beam with a 9.25.
Fothergill is a senior who recently committed to Winona State University to continue her athletic and academic careers. In addition to winning the all-around with a 36.725, she also placed first on vault with a 9.575, second on bars with a 9.0, third on beam with a 9.175 and fifth on floor with a 9.025.
Kate Clairmont, a sophomore, finished in the top four on every apparatus which was highlighted by a third-place all-around finish to clinch her ticket to nationals. Clairmont finished with an all-around score of 36.5 and placed fourth on vault with a 9.075, fourth on bars with a 9.1, third on beam with a 9.2 and fourth on floor with a 9.125.
Allie Haarklau, Selah Villeneuve and Kaycee Calliguri, all freshmen, rounded out GRGA’s qualifiers and will join Trest, Fothergill and Clairmont at the National meet. Haarklau scored four personal-bests to seal her trip to Salt Lake City which was highlighted by a third-place finish on vault – 9.325 and fourth-place finish on bars – 9.2. Haarklau posted a season-high all-around score of 35.9.
Villeneuve’s meet was highlighted by a second-place finish on the bars with a score of 9.275. She also tied Haarklau on vault with a 9.325 to finish fourth and posted a 35.6 all-around.
Calliguri’s top performance came on the bars, where she scored a 9.2 to finish in second place in her age group. Calliguri hit a 35.075 all-around total.
Prior to this competitive season, GRGA had qualified six athletes to Level 9 Western Nationals total over its 19 years in operation. With the addition of qualifiers this season, that number has now doubled.
GRGA also had a strong showing from their Level 7 and 8 athletes, who capped off their season with the Regional meet.
Level 7, Hattie Eskeli posted GRGA’s top all-around score in any level over the weekend. Eskeli hit a 37.3 to finish third overall in her age group. Eskeli was also third on vault with a 9.625, fourth on bars with a 9.175 and fifth on floor with a 9.35.
Teammate Evie Renskers notched GRGA’s top Level 7 and 8 individual placement, becoming the Region IV vault champion in her age group with a 9.625. Also placing in the top five invidually for Level 7 was Sophie Halter who finished fifth on bars with an 8.825. Kali Benes, the youngest GRGA team member at age 10, put together a personal-best meet hitting her highest scores of the season on vault, beam, floor and all-around and scoring above a 9.0 in every event. Benes’s top event placement came on the vault where she finished sixth with a 9.0.
In Level 8, GRGA notched top-five podium finishes from several athletes. Mackenzie Hebeisen finished out her senior year with her best career performances where she placed fifth on beam with a 9.15 and third on floor with GRGA’s with a 9.35. Luisa Hoen finished second on balance beam with a 9.35, while Luisa Francis finished fourth on both vault and floor with scores of 9.0 and 9.3. Emma Morris posted GRGA’s top Level 8 vault score with a 9.35 to finish fourth. Level 8, Kennedy Garner’s top finish came on the balance beam where she scored a 9.25 and placed sixth, while Jaden Hebeisen finished in eighth on vault with a score of 8.85.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.