ST. CLOUD — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) traveled to St. Cloud on Feb. 27 and 28, for the Spirit of the North Invitational held at the River’s Edge Convention Center.

GRGA’s Level 3-9 teams and Xcel Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum teams all partook in the competition which was highlighted by a first-place finish in Level 8. The Level 8 team scored a season-high team score of 109.175. Kaycee Calliguri, Emma Morris and Ella Storlie also scored a combined total of 27.9 on the vault to break the all-time GRGA Level 8 vaulting record.

Gymnasts who finished in the top-three individually in their respective levels were:

Xcel Bronze:

Azarria Fox – Bars – 9.5 – 2nd place

Xcel Silver:

Aliya Troop – Vault – 9.2 – 3rd place, Floor – 9.05 – 1st place

Jocey Benson – Vault – 9.3 – 2nd place

Ava Meyer – Vault- 9.35 – 2nd place, Floor – 9.0 – 3rd place

Vivian Pogorelc – Beam – 9.2 – 1st place

Level 6:

Ali Bretto – Vault – 9.05 – 1st place

Evie Renskers – Bars – 9.025 – 2nd place, Beam – 9.1 – 2nd place

Kali Benes – All-around – 35.075 – 2nd place, Vault – 8.45 – 3rd place, Floor – 9.25 – 2nd place

Claire Fannin – Vault – 8.725 – 2nd place, Floor – 9.25 – 1st place

Level 7:

Sophie Halter – Vault – 9.075 – 1st place

Level 8:

Kaycee Calliguri – Vault – 9.375 – 1st place, Bars – 9.5 – 1st place, Beam – 9.325 – 1st place, All-around – 37.25 – 1st place

Jaden Hebeisen – Beam – 9.075 – 3rd place, All-around – 36.15 – 3rd place

Emma Morris – Vault – 9.325 – 3rd place

Level 9:

Selah Villenueve – All-around – 33.625 – 3rd place, Bars – 9.0 – 3rd place

Kat Trest – Floor – 9.05 – 2nd place

Allie Haarklau – Floor – 8.675 – 3rd place

Kate Clairmont – Vault – 9.175 – 2nd place

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments