Pictured is the Level 8 team from the Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy. From left are Hattie Eskeli, Sophie Halter, Lulu Hoen, Ali Bretto, Kennedy Garner, Luisa Francis, and Kali Benes.

 Photo submitted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) Level 6-10 competitive team gymnasts traveled to Nashville, Tenn., on Feb. 3 and 4, to partake in the Nashville Nights Gymnastics Invitational.

The meet consisted of more than a thousand participants from throughout the United States. GRGA athletes competed well and brought home a third-place Level 8 team finish, broke the Level 6 all-time gym scoring record, set three new individual gym records, and earned 15 top-three individual event finishes.


