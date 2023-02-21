NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) Level 6-10 competitive team gymnasts traveled to Nashville, Tenn., on Feb. 3 and 4, to partake in the Nashville Nights Gymnastics Invitational.
The meet consisted of more than a thousand participants from throughout the United States. GRGA athletes competed well and brought home a third-place Level 8 team finish, broke the Level 6 all-time gym scoring record, set three new individual gym records, and earned 15 top-three individual event finishes.
Kat Trest (Level 10) and Allie Haarklau (Level 9) both took the all-around titles in their respective levels. Trest finished first with a score of 36.175 which set a new Level 10 all-around scoring record for GRGA. She also set a new GRGA record on the balance beam, placing first with a 9.35 and won floor with a 9.15. Trest scored a personal best on bars of 8.55 to finish second on that event.
Haarklau won the Level 9 all-around title with a score of 35.725. Additionally, she won vault with a 9.25, floor with a 9.325 and bars with an 8.95.
Level 8, Ali Bretto led the team to a third-place team finish with an all-around score of 35.8 which placed her third. Bretto also won the vault with a personal best of 9.5.
Luisa Hoen and Kennedy Garner also cracked the top-three individually with Hoen placing second on floor with a 9.125 and Garner placing third on beam with a 9.175.
GRGA’s Level 6 team broke the gym scoring record, hitting a 109.6. The team also broke the Level 6 floor record, led by Alexis Hutchinson who scored a 9.625. Kylee Villebrun led the team overall, winning the all-around title with a score of 36.525. She also led the team on bars with an 8.85 to place second and finished third on beam with a score of 9.225.
Izzy Nelson led the team on vault and beam with scores of 9.475 and 9.4, which placed her second on both events. Tory Calaguire won vault in her age group with a score of 9.15, while Maddy Herschbach finished third on floor with a 9.375.
