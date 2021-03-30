MINNEAPOLIS — Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy’s (GRGA) Level 6-9 gymnasts competed at their largest competition in more than a year, the Northern Lights Invitational on March 5-7, held at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
The competition hosted more than 1,400 gymnasts from across the United States.
GRGA gymnasts Kate Clairmont and Kaycee Calliguri made program history on March 7, by qualifying and competing at the event finals portion of the competition. Northern Lights is the only Minnesota meet to offer this unique format. The top eight finishers from each event from all sessions combined over the weekend, earn the honor to compete in a separate competition which is held to showcase the best of the best Level 8-10 athletes.
Clairmont became the first GRGA Level 9 gymnast to qualify by earning a 9.4 for her pike yurchuenko on vault in the preliminary competition. Clairmont also hit her vault in the finals to score a 9.175.
Calliguri also qualified on the vault for Level 8 and became the first GRGA athlete to win the entire vault finals competition. Calliguri earned a 9.7 during the finals to win – also setting a GRGA scoring record for Level 8 on this event.
Clairmont and Calliguri, both age 14, hope to duplicate their strong performances from the event finals as they compete in their state meets on March 18 and March 19. They, along with their teammates, will both be aiming to score a 34.00 all-around or higher to qualify on to the Region IV Championship meet that will be held in Bettendorf, Iowa on April 16-18.
