BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) wrapped up its competitive season at the 2021 Region IV Gymnastics Championships conducted in Bettendorf, Iowa, on April 16-18.
GRGA qualified 19 athletes in Levels 6-9 to compete at the seven-state competition. Gymnasts who scored a 34.00 or higher all-around score during the regular competition season earned their way into the event. Region IV Gymnastics is part of the USA Gymnastics program, which is the national governing body for the sport in the U.S. Region IV consists of all USAG clubs from Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri and Nebraska.
After a number of setbacks related to COVID-19 and multiple forced program shutdowns that resulted in time away from training, the GRGA Level 6-9 gymnasts continued to prove that adversity would not keep them from reaching their season goals. Gymnasts who qualified to compete at the Regional meet were: Level 9’s – Kat Trest, Selah Villenueve, Allie Haarklau, Kate Clairmont and Jaci Fothergill, Level 8’s – Mackenzie Hebeisen, Jaden Hebeisen, Kaycee Callgiuri, Mileena Sladek, Ella Storlie and Emma Morris, Level 7’s – Luisa Francis, Sophie Halter, Kennedy Garner and Hattie Eskeli, Level 6’s – Kali Benes, Evie Renskers, Ali Bretto and Clair Fannin.
GRGA earned more than 30 podium finishes and had a number of personal best scores achieved in the competition. However, the highlight of the competition came in crowning two Level 8 Regional Champions and a Level 9 National alternate qualifier.
Kaycee Calliguri, age 14, continued to break her own GRGA program records this season when she won the entire competition for Level 8 with an all-around score of 37.925. Calliguri started her meet off on the floor where she scored a personal best of 9.625 to place second on this event. She moved on to her two strongest events, vault and bars, which she proceeded to place first on. She stuck her pike yurchenko for a 9.675 and scored her highest bar score ever of 9.75.
Ella Storlie, age 15, competed in her first Regional meet ever and won the competition on the vault. Storlie also hit her yurchenko vault for a personal best of 9.425.
GRGA’s Kat Trest, age 14, competed in her first Level 9 Regional competition which serves as a qualifier for Nationals at this level. Trest put together her best performance of the year and earned the alternate spot for the Level 9 Western National Meet. Trest scored a personal best in the all-around with a 35.275 – just narrowly missing the qualification spot by 0.3. She also hit her personal best on bars with a 9.05.
Additional GRGA gymnasts who earned a podium spot at the Regional meet were:
Level 6:
Kali Benes – Floor – 9.25 – 9th place
Evie Renskers – Vault – 7th place 9.15, Bars – 6th place 8.625, All-around – 7th place 36.1
Ali Bretto – Vault – 4th place 9.275, Beam – 3rd place 9.35, All-around – 9th place 36.075
Claire Fannin – Vault – 2nd place 9.3, Floor – 9th place 9.25
Level 7:
Kennedy Garner – Vault – 5th place 8.6, Beam – 6th place 8.95
Luisa Francis – Bars – 6th place 8.9, Beam – 3rd place 9.25, All-around – 7th place 35.775
Hattie Eskeli – Floor- 4th place 9.4
Sophie Halter – Beam – 6th place 9.075, Floor- 7th place 9.2
Level 8:
Kaycee Calliguri – Vault – 1st place 9.675, Bars – 1st place 9.75, Beam – 6th 8.875, Floor – 2nd place 9.625, All-around – 1st place 37.25
Ella Storlie – Vault -1st place 9.425, All-around – 7th place 35.2
Jaden Hebeisen – Vault – 8th place 9.15, Beam – 6th place 9.2, All-around – 7th place 36.125
Emma Morris – Vault – 7th place 9.2, All-around – 8th place 35.9
Mileena Sladek – Bars – 6th 9.2, All-around – 35.25 6th place
Level 9:
Kat Trest – Vault – 7th place 8.9, Bars – 8th place 9.05
Kate Clairmont – Vault -5th place 9.025
