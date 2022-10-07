g

Grand Rapids Gymnastic Academy Level 3 team members pictured are Lilly Krohn, Sadie Hocking, Naysa Villenueve, and Ella Muirhead. The team placed first.

 Photo submitted

ST. CLOUD — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) kicked off the 2022-2023 competitive season on Oct. 1, in St. Cloud at the Spirit of the North Invitational which was held at the River’s Edge Convention Center.

GRGA’s Level 3, Level 4, and Xcel Bronze and Silver athletes competed well, which was highlighted by a first-place overall finish from the level 3 team. The Level 3 team was led by Ella Muirhead, Naysa Villenueve and Sadie Hocking who clinched three of the top four spots in the entire competition made up of 30 athletes. Muirhead scored a 35.425, Villenueve scored a 35.375 and Hocking hit a 35.225. Hocking led the team on beam – 8.5, floor – 9.3 and vault – 9.225. Hocking’s 9.3 on floor and 8.5 on beam were first overall in the meet. Villeneuve posted the top GRGA bar score of 9.275, which was also the top bar score in the competition.

