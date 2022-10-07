ST. CLOUD — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) kicked off the 2022-2023 competitive season on Oct. 1, in St. Cloud at the Spirit of the North Invitational which was held at the River’s Edge Convention Center.
GRGA’s Level 3, Level 4, and Xcel Bronze and Silver athletes competed well, which was highlighted by a first-place overall finish from the level 3 team. The Level 3 team was led by Ella Muirhead, Naysa Villenueve and Sadie Hocking who clinched three of the top four spots in the entire competition made up of 30 athletes. Muirhead scored a 35.425, Villenueve scored a 35.375 and Hocking hit a 35.225. Hocking led the team on beam – 8.5, floor – 9.3 and vault – 9.225. Hocking’s 9.3 on floor and 8.5 on beam were first overall in the meet. Villeneuve posted the top GRGA bar score of 9.275, which was also the top bar score in the competition.
The Level 4 team finished third in the meet and was led by Stella Halter and Sammie Dosen-Windorski. Halter finished with a 33.85 while Dosen-Windorski hit a 33.425. Halter had the team’s top beam score of 8.65 which placed her second on that event. Dosen-Windorski and Liv Lonson posted the team’s top vault score of 8.75 which was third overall in the competition, comprised of 40 competitors. Dosen-Windorski was also the top bar and floor finisher for GRGA with scores of 8.6 and 8.75.
In Xcel action, GRGA’s Silver team finished second overall and was led by Jocey Benson and Ava Meyer. Benson hit a 35.875 with Meyer right behind, scoring a 35.85 which were two of the top three all-around scores in the 35-person meet. Benson also led the team on vault with a 9.325 and floor with a 9.0. Newcomers to Xcel Silver, Josie Campbell and Sophia Norberg, stepped in to lead GRGA on bars and beam. Campbell posted GRGA’s highest score of the day to lead the team on bars with a 9.4. while Norberg hit the team’s loan 9.0 on beam.
The Bronze team was led by Payson Bagdon who led the team on four of the five individual events. Bagdon had scores of 35.625 all-around, 9.4 on vault, 8.3 on beam and 8.825 on floor. Bagdon’s vault score finished her third individually in the competition. Nora Miller was GRGA’s top bar finisher with a score of 9.125.
GRGA will next compete at home on October 29th and 30th where they host their annual “Over the Rainbow” Invite. Their home meet will be held at Greenway High School.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.