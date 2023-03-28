In the photo at left, Level 8 gymnasts from the Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy are shown during the national anthem of the academy’s recent home meet. From left are Kali Benes, Kennedy Garner, Ali Bretto, Luisa Hoen, Sophie Halter, and Hattie Eskeli. In the photo at right is Mattea Villenueve of the Level 6 team performing on the beam.
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) hosted its home meet, Leprechaun Leap, at the IRA Civic Center on March 11 and 12.
Fourteen clubs from Minnesota and Wisconsin attended with more than 300 athletes. This was the final meet of the season for GRGA’s Xcel and Compulsory programs and a final tune-up before the Level 6-10 Optionals State Meet, which will be conducted next weekend at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
GRGA has qualified all of its Level 6-10 athletes to the state meet which will serve as a qualifier for the Region IV Championships in Milwaukee, Wis. Gymnasts who earn a 34.00 all-around or higher at state will move on to the regional competition.
GRGA’s Level 4, Level 6 and Level 9 teams took first place at the meet, while the Xcel Bronze team finished a close second by .05. In addition to the solid team performances, GRGA’s Level 6 team broke the gym’s all-time team scoring record, hitting a 110.925 – more than a point higher than its previous record from this season. The record-breaking was led by Alexis Hutchinson, who also broke the all-around record with a 37.15. Also contributing to the team record were Izzy Nelson, Kylee Villebrun, Stella Halter, Mattea Villenueve and Tory Calaguire.
The following gymnasts notched first-place individual event finishes in their level and age-group:
Level 6 - Alexis H - Bars and All-around
Level 6 - Izzy N. - Vault, Beam and Floor
Level 6 - Kylee V. - Vault, Bars and All-Around
Level 8 - Ali B. - Vault
Level 8 - Hattie E. - Vault
Level 9 - Allie H. - Bars
Level 3 - Scarlet M - Bars and All-around, Kinley C - Vault
Level 4 - Ella M - Vault, Bars, Beam, Floor, All-around
