In the photo at left, Level 8 gymnasts from the Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy are shown during the national anthem of the academy’s recent home meet. From left are Kali Benes, Kennedy Garner, Ali Bretto, Luisa Hoen, Sophie Halter, and Hattie Eskeli. In the photo at right is Mattea Villenueve of the Level 6 team performing on the beam.

 Photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) hosted its home meet, Leprechaun Leap, at the IRA Civic Center on March 11 and 12.

Fourteen clubs from Minnesota and Wisconsin attended with more than 300 athletes. This was the final meet of the season for GRGA’s Xcel and Compulsory programs and a final tune-up before the Level 6-10 Optionals State Meet, which will be conducted next weekend at the Minneapolis Convention Center.


