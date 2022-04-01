MINNEAPOLIS — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) Level 7-9 gymnasts competed in the Minnesota State Gymnastics Meet on March 19 and 20, at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
GRGA qualified all 19 athletes onto the Region IV Championships, took home eight state championship individual titles and had a record-breaking third place Level 9 team finish.
In addition to the individual state titles, the team also had 11 top-three podium finishes individually. GRGA was the only team outside of the Twin Cities to finish on the podium at the Optional State Meet.
The Level 9 team continued its record-breaking season with a momentous performance from all team members to finish behind nationally-ranked Twin City Twisters of Champlin and Legacy Gymnastics of Eden Prairie. The team compiled a 112.05 to beat the previous all-time GRGA scoring record of 110.375, which the team set in February. GRGA was the top scoring vault team at the state meet, which also broke their own GRGA record set earlier this season.
Jaci Fothergill, Kate Clairmont and Kat Trest led the team overall, with all three gymnasts scoring personal bests in the all-around. Fothergill placed first overall with a 37.5, Clairmont finished second overall with a 37.2 and Trest finished third in the all-around with a 37.075. All three gymnasts also finished in the top five in their age groups on every individual event.
Fothergill took home the state title on vault – 9.55, bars – 9.525 and floor – 9.4. She finished second on beam with a 9.025. Clairmont finished in third place on vault – 9.25, fourth on bars – 9.2, second on beam – 9.25 and fourth on floor – 9.5. Trest took the state title for the Senior A division on vault with a 9.3. She was also fifth on bars with a 9.175, fourth on beam with a 9.125 and fifth on floor with a 9.475.
Selah Villeneuve, Kaycee Calliguri and Allie Haarklau also had strong meets for GRGA with all three gymnasts achieving two top-five individual finishes. Villeneuve placed fifth in the all-around with a 35.675 and finished second on bars with a 9.275. Haarklau finished third on vault with a 9.15 and fifth on bars with a 9.05. Calliguri placed third on bars with a 9.375 and fifth on vault with a 9.05. All six team members will be vying for a trip to Nationals in Salt Lake City, Utah, when they compete at the Region IV Championships at the end of April.
The Level 8 team hit a top-10 team finish, placing 10th amongst more than 40 Minnesota USAG program. The team put together its best performance of the season to score a season high of 109.425. Kennedy Garner and Luisa Hoen led the team overall, hitting 35.825 and 35.625 all-around scores, respectively. Hoen also led the team on beam with a 9.2 which resulted in a fourth-place finish. Emma Morris took the state title on vault, scoring a personal best of 9.6. Morris was fourth in the all-around with a 35.4. Luisa Francis also scored a personal best on vault to finish fourth on that event with a 9.15. Jaden Hebeisen placed fifth overall with a 35.25 which was highlighted by a second-place beam finish with an 8.975 and third-place floor finish with a 9.175.
Mackenzie Hebeisen and Mileena Sladek each scored an event season-best to earn a spot on the podium. Sullivan hit a 9.2 to lead the team on bars and finish third, while Hebeisen hit a 9.0 on beam to finish fourth.
The Level 7 team was led by Hattie Eskeli who became the floor and vault state champion in her age group. Eskeli led the team on both events, scoring a 9.475 and 9.35 to win the title. Evie Renskers also notched a top-five podium finish finishing in third-place on vault with an 8.9. Kali Benes led GRGA on the bars with a score of 9.15.Sophia Halter and Ali Bretto both scored a personal best on floor to place individually. Halter hit a 9.3 to finish fourth while Bretto hit a 9.275 to finish sixth.
GRGA will compete at the Region IV Championships which will be held in Minneapolis this year on April 23 and 24. Regionals will feature the top gymnasts from Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. The meet will serve as the qualifier for Level 9 athletes to move on to Nationals and will be the conclusion of the season for Level 7 and 8 athletes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.