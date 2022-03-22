MINNEAPOLIS — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) competitive teams closed out their regular season on March 4 and 5, at the Northern Lights Invitational, held at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
The meet hosted more than 1,200 gymnasts from across the Midwest and featured a prestigious “event finals” competition, where the top eight gymnasts on each event for Levels 8-10 over the weekend qualified to compete in an additional competition.
GRGA’s Jaci Fothergill and Selah Villeneuve earned their way into event finals by way of their performances in the regular competition. The girl’s made GRGA history, as the first individuals to qualify for event finals on the bars in Level 9. Fothergill also qualified on the vault and balance beam and became the first GRGA gymnast to qualify in three events. Villeneuve earned a score of 9.35 on bars in the preliminary competition while Fothergill was right behind with a score of 9.325. Fothergill qualified to the finals on vault in the first-place spot with a score of 9.675 and on balance beam with a 9.175.
Fothergill, a Grand Rapids High School senior, won the competition on vault with a score of 9.7 for her layout yurchenko vault. She is the first GRGA Level 9 athlete to win the event finals. She also finished in fourth place on beam with a 9.05 and seventh place on bars with a 9.275. Villeneuve finished in eighth place on bars with an 8.925.
The Level 9 team came away with the win and remained undefeated in regular season competition against Minnesota teams. The team hit a 109.55 to finish first, amongst 22 other clubs participating. Fothergill led the team overall, winning the all-around in the 16-plus age group with a 37.25. Fothergill was first on vault with a 9.675, first on bars with a 9.325, first on beam with a 9.175 and second on floor with a 9.075.
In the 15-year-old age group, GRGA took the top four all-around finishes in the competition and was led by Kate Clairmont. Clairmont took first overall with a 36.125 and also finished fourth on vault – 8.9, second on bars – 8.95, first on beam – 9.075, and second on floor - 9.2.
Kat Trest finished second overall and won the floor with a 9.225. Allie Haarklau put together a personal best meet, finishing third overall, third on bars with an 8.8 and fourth on floor with an 8.925. Selah Villeneuve took the fourth-place spot in the all-around and won the bars with a 9.35. Kaycee Calliguri notched a fourth-place finish on the beam with a score of 8.725.
GRGA’s Level 8 team also put together a strong meet, finishing second as a team behind Twisters Gymnastics of Iowa. Luisa Hoen led the way for GRGA with an all-around score of 34.825. In the 10–14-year-old age group, Hoen also finished third on vault with a 9.025 and led the team on floor with a 9.275. Emma Morris was the lone first-place event finisher for GRGA, winning the vault with a 9.275. Morris finished in the alternate spot to qualify to the event finals competition. Luisa Francis notched a fourth-place finish on the vault with an 8.975. Kennedy Garner was GRGA’s top bar score, hitting an 8.925. Jaden Hebeisen finished fourth in the all-around in the 15 and up age group. She also placed second on beam with an 8.75 to lead GRGA and third on floor with a 9.2. The Level 7 team was led by Hattie Eskeli who hit a 34.975 all-around score. Eskeli led the team on floor and beam where she scored a 9.4 and 9.0 to place third and sixth on those events. Kali Benes led the team on bars with a 9.0 to place fifth. Claire Fannin led the team on vault with a score of 8.9, which placed her fourth.
GRGA will compete at the Level 6-10 Minnesota State Meet on March 18 and 19, where it will vie for top team and individual placements in the state. Gymnasts earning a 34.00 all-around or higher at the state meet will move on to the Region IV Championships meet in April, which will feature the top qualified gymnasts from Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North and South Dakota, Missouri and Nebraska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.