GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) hosted a home meet at GRGA on Feb. 20 and 21.
The “Up North” Invite kicked off the 2021 competitive season for GRGA’s Level 3, Level 4 and Xcel Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum teams. Teams from Virginia, Sauk Rapids, Cass Lake, Rice Lake and Duluth participated in the competition.
GRGA took first in the team competition for Level 3, Level 4, Xcel Bronze and Xcel Silver. Sammie Dosen-Windorski led the Level 3 team by winning the all-around as well as floor, beam and bars. Josephine Johnson took the other first-place finish on the vault.
Level 4 gymnast, Maddy Herschbach, was the top Level 4 gymnasts and also led her team on beam. Tory Calaguire was the top finisher on vault while Kylee Villebrun led the way on bars and Izzy Nelson on the floor.
Xcel Bronze was led by Ava Clark in the all-around, floor and balance beam. Elliot Kackman was the top bronze finisher on vault while Madison Keech was the top bar finisher.
Vivian Pogorelc led her Silver team by winning the all-around and balance beam. Ava Meyer had the top floor score for GRGA while Jocey Benson was first on vault and Grace Connolly was first on bars. Ginger Pogorelc and Kayla Nater were the loan Xcel Gold and Xcel Platinum competitors. Both gymnasts had their best personal finish on the bars. Pogorelc finished fourth on this event at the Gold level while Nater won the event for her Platinum session.
