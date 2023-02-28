MINNEAPOLIS — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) traveled to the Minneapolis Convention Center on Feb. 18, to compete at the Twisted Moose Invitational.
The meet was highlighted by fourth-place team finishes from the Level 6 and Level 8 teams as well as two individual event winners in Level 6 and Level 9.
Kaycee Calliguri – Level 9, and Kylee Villebrun – Level 6, each took home an event title in their respective levels. Calliguri won the bars with a season-high of 9.275 while Villebrun won the vault with a score of 9.0.
In Level 6 competition, Tory Calaguire led the team overall with a score of 35.675. She also posted the team’s top bar score of 8.975 and floor score of 9.175. Izzy Nelson led the team on beam with an 8.95 while Villebrun had the top vault score of 9.0.
Kennedy Garner anchored the Level 8 team, posting the team’s highest scores in the all-around, bars, beam and floor. Garner hit her best all-around score to date, with a 36.15. She also had scores of 9.05 on bars, 9.175 on beam, and 9.25 on floor to lead the team. Ali Bretto scored a 9.125 on vault to lead the Level 8 team on this event.
Allie Haarklau – Level 9, and Selah Villenueve – Level 10, had the team’s top all-around scores with Haarklau hitting a 34.45 and Villenueve hitting a 32.4. Haarklau’s scores of 9.3 on vault, 8.925 on beam and 9.225 on floor led the team and also placed her in the top three on those events.
Calliguri’s 9.275 and first-place finish led GRGA on the bars. Villenueve’s highest event score came on the vault where she posted an 8.875.
GRGA will have a weekend off from competition before they head back to the Minneapolis Convention Center for the Northern Lights
Invitational.
Tropical Twist
ST. CLOUD — On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) competed at the Tropical Twist Invitational conducted in St. Cloud. GRGA’s Levels 3 and 4, and Xcel Bronze, Silver, and Gold teams participated in the competition.
The Bronze team came away with a first-place team finish, while the Level 4 team took home a second-place team finish.
GRGA also had several individual event champions at the competition. In Xcel Bronze, Brinley Black placed first in vault with a 9.275 and beam with a 9.025 in the junior division. Tara Randall notched first-place finishes in the senior division on vault, bars, beam and all-around. She had scores of 9.3 on vault, 9.575 on bars, 8.95 on beam and 36.425 all-around. Payson Bagdon took home the remaining first-place event finish with an 8.95 on floor. Level 3, Scarlett Mell, won the vault title in the junior division with a 9.25.
Top all-around performers for GRGA in each level and age division were:
