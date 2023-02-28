MINNEAPOLIS — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) traveled to the Minneapolis Convention Center on Feb. 18, to compete at the Twisted Moose Invitational.

The meet was highlighted by fourth-place team finishes from the Level 6 and Level 8 teams as well as two individual event winners in Level 6 and Level 9.


