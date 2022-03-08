Pictured is the Level 3 team from the Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy. Shown are Sophia Schultz, Liv Lonson, Caroline Cargill, Lilly Krohn, Naysa Villeneuve, Azarria Fox, Lainie Nielsen, Josephine Johnson, Sadie Hocking, and Elsie Roberts.
ST. CLOUD — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) compulsory levels 3-5 competed this past weekend at the Wolfpack Invitational in St. Cloud.
The Level 3 team took first place and Level 4 and 5 teams took second place!
Sophia Schultz, Caroline Cargill and Liv Lonson led the way for the level 3 team taking first, second and third in the all-around. Schultz also won vault with a 9.25, beam with a 9.0 and floor with an 8.825. Cargill finished second on bars with an 8.9, second on floor with an 8.775 and third on beam with an 8.525. Lonson tied for first on vault with a 9.25, finished second on beam with an 8.65 and third on floor with an 8.5!
In Level 3, Naysa Villeneuve won the bars with a 9, while Josephine Johnson placed third on vault with a 9.125. Sadie Hocking finished fourth on all four events with scores of 9.1 on vault, 8.75 on bars, 8.4 on beam and 8.425 on floor. Mattea Villeneuve won the level 4 meet with a 35.15 all-around. Villeneuve also won vault and bars with scores of 9.0 and 8.85. Stella Halter finished second on vault with an 8.9.
In Level 5 action, Tory Calaguire led the way, with a 34.55 and second place all-around finish. She also won bars with a 9.25 and finished second on vault with a 9.35. Maddy Herschbach finished first on vault with a 9.375 and Kylee Villebrun placed second on bars with a 9.15. Izzy Nelson had the top GRGA floor score for the day with an 8.9 and finished fourth overall in the meet with a 33.975.
The teams will next compete in Grand Forks to close out the level 3-5 season on March 11-13.
