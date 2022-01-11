WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) traveled to Wisconsin Dells to partake in the Safari Invitational which was conducted at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center on Jan. 7-8.
GRGA’s Level 7, Level 8 and Level 9 athletes competed against top clubs from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Montana and came home with a pair of second-place team finishes. GRGA’s Level 9 team remains undefeated against Minnesota clubs and finished second only to Salto Gymnastics of Milwaukee. The GRGA Level 8 team also finished second, just behind Precision Gymnastics of Oshkosh.
In addition to a strong team showing, GRGA had several athletes hit national rankings this week, according to www.mymeetscores.com which highlights the top 100 scores in the country for each event and level. GRGA’s Jaci Fothergill posted the seventh highest Level 9 vault score nation-wide this weekend where she hit a 9.625. She also made the “top 100” on balance beam with a 9.15, bars with a 9.2 and all-around with a 36.6. Fothergill won the meet overall in addition to winning vault, bars, and beam.
Level 9’s, Kate Clairmont, Selah Villeneuve and Kat Trest, also earned top rankings on individual events. Clairmont hit a 9.05 on bars, 9.325 on floor and a 36.075 to hit the top 100 on three events. Villeneuve hit a 9.125 on bars and Trest led the team on floor with a 9.4 to also make the list.
Level 8’s Kennedy Garner and Mileena Sladek posted the top beam scores for GRGA of 9.45 and 9.375, while Emma Morris hit a 9.3 on vault to crack the national 100 as well.
GRGA’s Level 7 team also put together a very strong meet, improving their team score by three points from the first meet. Ali Bretto led the team in the all-around with a 35.9, vault with a 9.1 and bars with a 9.075. Claire Fannin led the team on beam with a 9.25 while Hattie Eskeli led the team on floor with a 9.3.
GRGA will next compete with its Level 3-9 teams at the Crowley’s Winter Challenge Meet on Jan. 22, at the St. Paul State Fairgrounds.
