Pictured are Level 9 gymnasts, from left, Kate Clairmont, Selah Villenueve, and Kat Trest.

 Photo submitted

MINNEAPOLIS — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) competed at the Level 6-10 Optional State Meet on March 19-21, at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The meet consisted of qualified gymnasts from more than 40 USA Gymnastics clubs across the state of Minnesota. It also served as a qualifier to the Region IV Championships to be held in Bettendorf, Iowa, on April 16-20.

GRGA qualified 18 athletes to compete at the Regional meet. Gymnasts needed to attain a 34.00 all-around score or higher at state competition or throughout the season. Regionals will be represented by gymnasts from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Missouri. This will serve as the final competition of the season for Level 6-8 gymnasts. Level 9 gymnasts will have the opportunity to qualify on to Nationals by way of placing in the top seven overall in their age group.

GRGA had several gymnasts who finished in the top five at the state meet on individual events: Level 6, Claire Fannin, finished second on beam with a 9.2 and fourth on vault with an 8.9 while teammate Ali Bretto finished third on vault with a 9.0.

Level 8, Kaycee Calliguri, finished fourth on vault with a 9.125, third on bars with a 9.325 and fourth in the all-around with a 35.825.

Level 9, Kate Clairmont, finished third on vault with a 9.275.

GRGA gymnasts who qualified to compete at the Region IV Meet were:

Level 6 – Evie Renskers, Kali Benes, Ali Bretto, Claire Fannin

Level 7 – Kennedy Garner, Sophie Halter, Luisa Francis, Hattie Eskeli

Level 8 – Mackenzie Hebeisen, Kaycee Calliguri, Emma Morris, Mileena Sladek, Jaden Hebeisen, Ella Storlie

Level 9 – Selah Villenueve, Kat Trest, Kate Clairmont, Allie Haarklau

