MINNEAPOLIS — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) competed at the Level 6-10 Optional State Meet on March 19-21, at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
The meet consisted of qualified gymnasts from more than 40 USA Gymnastics clubs across the state of Minnesota. It also served as a qualifier to the Region IV Championships to be held in Bettendorf, Iowa, on April 16-20.
GRGA qualified 18 athletes to compete at the Regional meet. Gymnasts needed to attain a 34.00 all-around score or higher at state competition or throughout the season. Regionals will be represented by gymnasts from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Missouri. This will serve as the final competition of the season for Level 6-8 gymnasts. Level 9 gymnasts will have the opportunity to qualify on to Nationals by way of placing in the top seven overall in their age group.
GRGA had several gymnasts who finished in the top five at the state meet on individual events: Level 6, Claire Fannin, finished second on beam with a 9.2 and fourth on vault with an 8.9 while teammate Ali Bretto finished third on vault with a 9.0.
Level 8, Kaycee Calliguri, finished fourth on vault with a 9.125, third on bars with a 9.325 and fourth in the all-around with a 35.825.
Level 9, Kate Clairmont, finished third on vault with a 9.275.
GRGA gymnasts who qualified to compete at the Region IV Meet were:
Level 6 – Evie Renskers, Kali Benes, Ali Bretto, Claire Fannin
Level 7 – Kennedy Garner, Sophie Halter, Luisa Francis, Hattie Eskeli
Level 8 – Mackenzie Hebeisen, Kaycee Calliguri, Emma Morris, Mileena Sladek, Jaden Hebeisen, Ella Storlie
Level 9 – Selah Villenueve, Kat Trest, Kate Clairmont, Allie Haarklau
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.