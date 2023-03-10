MINNEAPOLIS — Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) competed on March 3-5, at the Northern Lights Invitational conducted at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
The competition was GRGA’s largest meet of the season which included more than 1,300 athletes from more than 10 different states and Canada.
GRGA’s Allie Haarklau, Level 9, made her mark as one of the top vaulters of the weekend, where she punched a ticket to compete in a separate “event finals” competition, which is unique to the Northern Lights meet. Haarklau won the vault in her Level 9 session with a score of 9.225. The top eight Level 8-10 gymnasts on each event over the course of the whole weekend earn a spot in an additional competition that features the top individuals on each apparatus.
Haarklau qualified in eighth place with her pike yurchenko vault. During the finals, she finished in a tie for sixth place with a score of 9.15.
Haarklau is a sophomore at Grand Rapids High School and a previous Level 9 Nationals qualifier from last season. In addition to her strong vault performance, she also finished third on floor with a score of 9.125.
Other GRGA top finishers came from Level 9, Kaycee Calliguri, who led the team overall with a 34.5 all-around. Calliguri also won the bars with a score of 9.1, just narrowly missing out on the event finals qualification due to a tie-breaker.
Level 8, Hattie Eskeli, scored a season high to lead the team overall with a 35.35. Eskeli was also the top vaulter for GRGA with a score of 9.35. Eskeli also narrowly missed event finals but just a margin of .075.
Kylee Villebrun, Level 6, led the way for GRGA with the highest all-around score from a GRGA gymnast over the weekend – 36.225.
GRGA competed at home at the IRA Civic Center on March 11, where it hosted its Leprechaun Leap meet. It will now gear up for the Minnesota Level 6-10 State Meet on March 25 and 26. Gymnasts will aim to earn a spot at the regional meet in Milwaukee by scoring a 34.00 all-around or higher.
