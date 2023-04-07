MINNEAPOLIS — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy competed at the Minnesota Level 6-10 State Meet this past weekend on March 24 and 25, at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
After a record-breaking season last year, GRGA continued to make its mark as the top Optional Level team outside of the metro area, with another strong showing at this year’s state competition.
GRGA qualified the highest number of Level 6-10 athletes to the state meet for Northern Minnesota and additionally has now qualified the highest number of athletes on to the Region IV Championships to be conducted in Milwaukee on April 13-15. GRGA also crowned two individual state champions, and finished in the top 10 in the Level 6 team competition, with the team placing ninth in the state overall out of more than 45 clubs.
The Level 8 team finished 13th overall, with GRGA’s vaulters posting the fifth highest team total in the state on that event.
Level 8, Hattie Eskeli, and Level 6, Izzy Nelson, both won the vault titles in their respective age-groups. Eskeli scored a personal-best of 9.6, while Nelson scored a 9.35, to place first and lead their teams on this event.
GRGA also placed several athletes in the top five individually for their age groups and levels:
•Level 9 – Allie Haarklau – 2nd place vault – 9.275, 3rd place bars – 9.075, 3rd place all-around – 35.3
•Level 8 – Lulu Hoen – 4th place vault – 9.375
•Level 8 – Luisa Francis – 5th place vault – 9.2
•Level 6 – Alexis Hutchinson – 2nd place floor
•Level 6 – Izzy Nelson – 1st place vault – 9.35, 4th place floor – 9.15
•Level 6 – Kylee Villebrun – 2nd place all-around – 36.425, 5th place vault – 9.0, 5th place bars – 9.075
•Level 6 – Maddy Herschbach – 2nd place vault – 9.125
The following GRGA athletes will be heading to Milwaukee for the Regional meet which will include qualified gymnasts from Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Iowa. Level 8’s: Kennedy Garner, Lulu Hoen, Luisa Francis, Kali Benes, Sophia Halter; Level 9: Allie Haarklau; and Level 10: Selah Villenueve. This will serve as the conclusion of the season for Level 8’s and a qualifying meet to Nationals for Levels 9 and 10.
