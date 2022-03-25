GRAND RAPIDS — Not many kids have the opportunity to play in a state hockey tournament.
Equally as such, not many have the opportunity to play in a state hockey tournament AND make history. For Grand Rapids/Greenway’s (GRG) 15U girls hockey team, that opportunity became reality with a record-breaking season backed by grit, determination and most important of all…BELIEF.
If you would have asked the team at their first practice what they were hoping to achieve during their ’21-’22 hockey season, many of them would have probably said, “we just want to do our best, improve our skills and have fun with our teammates.” Fast forward a few weeks and they would have easily said, “we are going to be the BEST 15U girls hockey team in the state.”
Little did they know, that statement would ring true…in theory. While their quest fell short in the fourth OVERTIME (yes…4th!) during the 15U State Hockey Tournament championship game, they still made us all BELIEVE they are the best.
Not only are they one of six teams in GRG youth program history to ever make it to a state hockey tournament, they are the only team of those six to advance to the championship game. While their dream of winning that game didn’t come true, they are holding their heads high as what they overcame and accomplished throughout the year truly made them champions.
Backed by two incredible coaches, Jake Skelly and John Forrest, this team of young ladies persevered and proved time and time again that they had what it takes to achieve greatness. Dubbed the ‘Cardiac Kids’, due to their knack of going into overtime (four times during Regions and State), sending coaches, siblings, parents and fans into emotional overdrive, and clinching incredible wins, these girls had an impressive season. Ending the year with 29 wins, 7 losses, 1 tie and a second place finish at the State Tournament, they’ll go down in history as one of the best GRG hockey teams in the record books.
On behalf of the players, coaches and parents – we would like to thank Grand Rapids, Greenway and surrounding communities for their unwavering support throughout the season. From the miles driven to cheer the girls on, to the continuous words of encouragement, to the incredible donations that poured in when it came time to provide a beyond-memorable trip to the State Tournament, we truly can’t put into words what it means to this TEAM.
Coach John Forrest said it right. “When you go ‘all in’ your players go ‘all in’ and they BELIEVE”.
Needless to say, with that belief in tow, the future of girls’ hockey for Grand Rapids/Greenway continues to look very bright!
Side Bar 1:
GRG 15U Team Fun Facts
282 LiveBarn downloads by coaches
250+ cans of Bubbl’r antioxidant water consumed
185 goals scored
126 total team sessions (97 on-ice practices and 29 off-ice training sessions/meetings/activities)
37 total games at the 15UB level (52 games overall including scrimmages)
34 road games
18 home games
14 nights in hotels
14 girls who learned the true meaning of hard work and the success that comes with it
8 stitches
3 second-place tournament finishes
2 first-place tournament finishes
1 brick wall (a.k.a. our goalie)
Side Bar 2:
Team Roster
Abby Skelly - #21 (F)
Abby Zimmer - #8 (F)
Ava Herr - #9 (D)
Ava Neururer - #3 (D)
Breckin Marsh - #17 (F)
Claire Tobeck - #31 (G)
Ellie Troumbly - #14 (F)
Hailey Kilduff - #23 (D)
Haylie Forrest - #16 (F)
Julia Stefan - #4 (F)
Lily Wishard - #15 (F)
Madi Sheiman - #13 (F)
Nina Hofstad - #22 (D)
Ryleigh Sherlock - #12 (F)
Side Bar 3:
“John and I are so incredibly proud of this group of young ladies. The way this group faced adversity and came together as a team is truly special. We want to thank these 14 girls for buying into everything we preached and more importantly, for letting us be a part of their remarkable season. All 14 of these girls are champions in our book and they will forever have a special place in our hearts. We wish them the best of luck with all of their future endeavors. Be your best and you will always find success!”
Always,
Coaches Jake & John
Donors who assisted the team this year include Amanda Dick, P.A., Ashley Isherwood, Becca DeBlieck, Brad and Theresa DeVries, Chuck and Alice Niewind, Dan Clafton, Dean and Lisa Carsrud, Del Matteson, Dennis Vejar, Gary and Carla Macynski, Jennifer Dameron, Jennifer Svatos, John and Kitty Sherlock, Jon Toivonen, Josh and Tara Parks, Kenn and Lisa Lambert, Kerry Larson, Lynn Clafton, Meri Vejar, Mike and Sandy Marsh, Michael Napolitano, Molly Tulek, Pearl Toivonen, Peter Franklin, Rachael Neururer, Shawn and Christy Matteson, Tim and Barb Skelly, Tony Snetsinger, and Tony Vitelli.
