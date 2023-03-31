STILLWATER — The Minnesota State 12UA Hockey Tournament conducted in Stillwater recently featured eight of the top 12UA teams from across the state.
The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) Lightning team came in as the underdogs to battle their way to a second place finish.
“We knew this team had a lot of talented athletes, however, we also knew to beat the top programs in the state every girl would have to be willing to make personal sacrifices for their teammates” stated coach Carlson.
Coach Anderson added, “This team pushed themselves past their comfort zone this year, that is where the real growth began.”
In the first game of the state tournament, GRG faced the No. 2 ranked 12UA team in the state, Minnetonka. GRG came onto the ice with a goal: to win and that is what it did. GRG forward Opal Anderson scored the only goal of the game in the second period with a shorthanded goal and this led GRG to a 1-0 win over Minnetonka.
GRG goalie Emily Cherne shut out Minnetonka. This was the first time Minnetonka had ever been shut down on scoring in its season, which sent Minnetonka to the consolation bracket.
The GRG Lightning team advanced to the semifinals in the state tournament and faced Alexandria in an intense game of hockey. GRG Lightning came out fast with a goal in the first period from Anderson. Entering the second period, Lily DeBay (defense) hammered a goal into the net for a 2-0 lead. Alexandria reciprocated with a goal in the second period for a 2-1 game. Late in the second period Evie Tobeck (forward), slapped in a goal to give GRG a 3-1 lead heading into the third period.
Alexandria came out in the third period to score the lone goal of the period to end the game in a 3-2 win for the GRG Lightning team and advance it to the championship game.
The championship game was against the No. 1 ranked 12UA team in the state, Woodbury. GRG Lightning came out to win, but finished short to end their season in second place in the state of Minnesota. Woodbury tapped in 2 goals in the first period and added a third goal in the second. GRG Lightning found the back of the net in the third period with Brooklyn Troumbly (forward) adding two goals in the third period for GRG to end the game with a 3-2 loss to Woodbury.
“They played their hearts out. It was a monumental win against Minnetonka in the quarters and an epic battle against Alexandria to earn a spot in the finals. Even down 3-0 going into the third to Woodbury didn’t get the girls down. We simply ran out of time,” stated coach Troy Scott.
Coach Carlson stated, “All season our players put their hearts and souls into improving their game and elevating their teammates. We told them going into the state tournament that they didn’t have to know how they were going to win, they just had to know they couldn’t lose. It was an extraordinary performance and we couldn’t be more proud of the way they played against the best of the best right up to the final buzzer.”
Coach Scott added, “The girls continued to work hard through the season with many ups and some downs. It built character and you could see their growth as hockey players and young ladies.”
With dedicated coaches, Brian Anderson, Jeremy Carlson, and Troy Scott, this GRG Lightning Team came together and believed in themselves to find success. The team is proudly sponsored by Hawkinson Construction.
“The greatest lesson and accomplishment of this team was being able to experience the absolute joy of finding greatness together, for each other,” stated coach Carlson.
