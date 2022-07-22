g

 photo submitted

COLERAINE — The Greenway Area Hockey Association recently received a $3,500 grant from The Greenway Area Community Fund (GACF).

The funds allowed the organization to purchase hard dividers to be used by all levels of mini-bantam hockey players as well as figure skaters and the general skating population.

