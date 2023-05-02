ROCHESTER, Minn. — The local Grand Rapids Just For Kix dance program recently competed in the Together We Dance National’s Dance Competition run by Just For Kix in Rochester, Minn.
The event was at the Mayo Civic Center from April27-30. Just For Kix Dance Teams from eight states (IL, MN, IA, ND, SD, WI, CO, and NE) (Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Colorado and Nebraska )traveled to the city of Rochester to competewith their team and individual routines.
A total of 120 Just For Kix programs brought their K-12th grade dancers to compete on three floors at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center. A total of 1,823 teams with over 6,668 dancers participated in the event. They competed in five categories: kick, hip-hop, pom, jazz, and lyrical. Category groupings are based on class size, program size, and average participant grade. Each division is judged by five qualified judges, with over 50 judges involved.
Local Grand Rapids program director Jenessa Pollock and head instructor Katrina Ramsayer brought 12 teams, one solo, and one duet to the national competition. Grand Rapids had teams competing in every category.
Local dancers had a very successful weekend bringing home several titles:
Wee Jazz- 1st Place, Platinum
Wee Kix- 1st Place, Platinum
Wee Lyrical- 3rd Place, High Gold
Wee Hip Hop- High Gold
Mini Hip Hop- Platinum
Middle Kick- 3rd Place, High Gold
Middle Jazz- 3rd Place, High Gold
Middle Lyrical- 1st Place, Platinum
Junior Pom- 1st Place, High Gold
Junior Kick- High Gold
Junior Hip Hop- 4th Place, Platinum
Senior Showcase- High Gold
Solo: Fara Howsen-Feltus - High Gold Rank
Duet: Paisley Lambert and Gracie Laurs- Platinum Rank
Grand Rapids Just for Kix dancers are gearing up for their annual Spring Show taking place at the Greenway High School on Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. The title of their show this year is “Making Magic Happen.” This show will consist of 22 “Disney” themed routines performed by local dancers ages 2-19. The performances will be put on by regular season dance teams, as well as some fun special session parent/child teams.
Just for Kix was founded in 1981 in Brainerd, MN by Cindy and Steve Clough. There are currently youth dance programs in 13 states. Annually there are over 20,143 individual dancers participating in Just For Kix classes. For more information please visit www.justforkix.com.
