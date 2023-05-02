d1

Dancers are shown during a routine at left. At right are Wee Jazz Dancers, pictured from left, Payson C., Kate H., Brooke W., Kali W., Lilly G., (director is Jenessa Pollock).

 Photos submitted

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The local Grand Rapids Just For Kix dance program recently competed in the Together We Dance National’s Dance Competition run by Just For Kix in Rochester, Minn.

The event was at the Mayo Civic Center from April27-30. Just For Kix Dance Teams from eight states (IL, MN, IA, ND, SD, WI, CO, and NE) (Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Colorado and Nebraska )traveled to the city of Rochester to competewith their team and individual routines.


