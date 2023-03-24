h

Pictured is the Grand Rapids girls 12UA hockey team.

 Photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — The stakes were high at the Northern Minnesota Regional 12UA Hockey Tournament recently as eight of the top 12UA teams from across the North Region battled for a chance to go to the state tournament.

In the first game of the tournament, Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) Lightning battled Thief River Falls in a hard-fought battle to come out short with a loss of 4-3.


