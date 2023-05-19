DULUTH — Dreams Come True Dance (DCT) recently finished its season at Celebration Talent Regionals at the Duluth Convention Center.
DCT brought 66 routines and 68 total dancers. There were 12 different studios from the Midwest and Canada and more than 500 routines in total competing over the weekend.
At this competition, DCT had two standout dancers who were chosen by the judges. In each awards ceremony, the judges pick a handful of dancers who were standouts and they are chosen to perform in the opening ceremony at Nationals along with compete at Nationals for the Dancer of the Year title. Congrats to Peyton Glorvigen (10) and Ava Staskivige (15) for winning these awards. Staskivige will be attending the Duluth Nationals and Glorvigen will be attending the Florida Nationals.
Dahliah Barnes (9) and Lilly Sevigny (16) were chosen by the judges for an invite to the Hollywood Summer Tour. These dancers get a partial scholarship to travel to Hollywood, perform in a music video for an up-and-coming artist, get headsets taken, take master classes and more. The judges only choose one dancer at each awards ceremony for this invitation.
The dancers are hard at work in the studio preparing for their Spring Show. The 14th annual Spring Show for Competitive Dancers is Saturday, May 20, at 5:30 p.m. Recreational students will have their shows on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, at 1:30 p.m. The shows are conducted at the Greenway Auditorium and tickets are $15 for general admission
The following awards are the special awards the DCT Dancer’s won through the weekend:
Costume Award: Skyler Davis
Judges choice for lifts and poses: Conga Jazz Team
1st Senior Jazz: Lilly Sevigny
Performance Award: Alanna Mallum
Showstopper Award: Halo Lyrical Team
Costume Award: Ruby Blue Acrobatic Team
Judges choice Award for best smile: Tenley Glorvigen
1st Jazz Category: Chelsie Staydohar
Performance Award: Chelsie Staydohar
Showstopper Award: BreeAnn Sselmser
OVERALLS
Teen Solo 13th Chelsie Staydohar
Teen Solo 11th Keira Greener
Teen Solo 5th Ava Staskivige
Junior Duo/Trio 2nd Unstoppable: Addie Grife and Addison Perron
Junior Duo/Trio 7th Freight Train: Breezie Shorma and Dahliah Barnes
Junior Duo Trio 6th Thumbs: Aaliyah Odin & Peyton Glorivgen
Teen Duo/Trio 1st Never grow up: Olivia, Brittney & Mary Braaten
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.