Dancers are shown with awards.

 photo submitted

DULUTH — Dreams Come True Dance (DCT) recently finished its season at Celebration Talent Regionals at the Duluth Convention Center.

DCT brought 66 routines and 68 total dancers. There were 12 different studios from the Midwest and Canada and more than 500 routines in total competing over the weekend.


