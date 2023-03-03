Pictured are the two routines that were awarded the most awards that were earned on the campus of the University of North Dakota. At left is the team of, from left, Ava Sevigny, Keira Greniger, Skyler Davis, Rayna Johnson, Evie Hulteen, Allison Fox, Giovannah Bessenbacher, BreeAnn Selmser, Aryanna Daydodge, Chelsie Staydohar, and Gabriella Weber. At right is Lyrical Solist Aaliyah Jensen.
GRAND RAPIDS — The first competition for Dreams Come True Dance (DCT) began the weekend of Feb. 17-19.
DCT entered its 12th year with its competitive program this year. It competed at the Chester Fritz Auditorium on the UND Campus in Grand Forks. There was a total of 434 routines competed and 15 different studios attended.
DCT brought 31 competitive dancers and 43 total routines. All of the routines were choreographed by DCT staff. All the groups, solos and duets scored in the 2-3 star scoring bracket, 3 stars being the highest.
DCT also received many category awards.
Below are the overall, high point and special awards the studio received:
Solos & Duets
Alanna Mallum Solo-3 star and 2nd in Lyrical
Lilly Sevigny Solo- 3 star 1st in Jazz
Addison Allstad Solo- 2 star 1st Overall
Haven Abell Solo- 3 star 5th Overall, 1st in Category
Brina T & Ali F Duet- 2 star 3rd Overall, 1st in Category
Aaliyah J Solo- 3 star 9th Overall, 1st in Category, Special Judges Choice for Passion, Judges Choice for Best Musicality
Teams
Junior Contemporary Team- Judges choice for Connection
Teen Musical Theatre Team- 3 stars, 1st Overall, 1st in Category and Judges Choice for story telling.
Senior Lyrical Team 2 stars, 3rd Overall
Senior Lyrical Team- 2 stars, 2nd Overall
Senior Jazz Team 2 stars, 1st Overall
“We are looking forward to the next competitions next month where we will be bringing even more dancers and routines to Duluth, Superior and Wisconsin,” DCT staff said.
