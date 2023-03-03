d1

Pictured are the two routines that were awarded the most awards that were earned on the campus of the University of North Dakota. At left is the team of, from left, Ava Sevigny, Keira Greniger, Skyler Davis, Rayna Johnson, Evie Hulteen, Allison Fox, Giovannah Bessenbacher, BreeAnn Selmser, Aryanna Daydodge, Chelsie Staydohar, and Gabriella Weber. At right is Lyrical Solist Aaliyah Jensen.

 Photos submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — The first competition for Dreams Come True Dance (DCT) began the weekend of Feb. 17-19.

DCT entered its 12th year with its competitive program this year. It competed at the Chester Fritz Auditorium on the UND Campus in Grand Forks. There was a total of 434 routines competed and 15 different studios attended.


