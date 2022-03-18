DULUTH — On March 4-6, Dreams Come True Dance (DCTD) brought its teams to Duluth to compete in the Masquerade Regional Competition at the DECC.

A total of 768 entries were competed over the duration of three days and a total of 12 studios brought their talents.

“Our studio was nominated for two encore awards,” said Kayla Shorma of DCTD. “Each day one of the judges chooses a handful of routines to perform again. These judges choose from hundreds of routines. Our Musical Theatre team choreographed by Charli Seelye and a Jazz team choreographed by Haley Roy were selected for this encore nomination.”

Following are the overall and special awards received:

Teen overall soloists: BreeAnn Selmser fifth, Giovannah Bessenbacher, fourth

Senior overall soloists: Angela Combs, third overall and a Judge’s Choice Award

Senior large group: Rule the World, Modern team, first overall

Second overall petite solo: Dahliah Barnes and a Judges Choice Award

Fifth overall petite duet: Camille Frey and Emma Powers

Fourth overall petite duet: Breezie Shorma and Daisy Foss

Third overall petite duet: Britney Braaten and Emma Salmi

Seventh overall junior solo: Aaliyah Jensen

Second overall junior solo: Peyton Glorvigen and a judges Choice Award

Fifth overall junior small group: Disney Medley-Ballet Team

Third overall junior duet: Aaliyah Jensen and Peyton Glorvigen

Third overall junior small group: Rio-Acro team

Second overall junior small group: Out of Ashes-Lyrical team

First overall junior small group: Can’t Stop the Beat- Musical Theatre team

Dancers are now working towards their next regional competition in April and Spring Show in May.

