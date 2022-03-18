Members of the Dreams Come True Dance are shown above. The Musical Theatre Encore Team is made up of Avery Schultz, Zoe Martilla, Zoey Rasley, Dalainy Phelps, Keira Greniger, Reagan Aker, Ahryah Yeschick, Aryanna Almquist, Jocelyn Greniger, Kaydence Almquist, Emma Salmi, and Addie Grife. Membrers of the Jazz Encore Team include Lilly Sevigny, Gracie Johnson, Madison Weber, Audrey Fillbrandt, Ava Staskivige and Kiera Dick.
DULUTH — On March 4-6, Dreams Come True Dance (DCTD) brought its teams to Duluth to compete in the Masquerade Regional Competition at the DECC.
A total of 768 entries were competed over the duration of three days and a total of 12 studios brought their talents.
“Our studio was nominated for two encore awards,” said Kayla Shorma of DCTD. “Each day one of the judges chooses a handful of routines to perform again. These judges choose from hundreds of routines. Our Musical Theatre team choreographed by Charli Seelye and a Jazz team choreographed by Haley Roy were selected for this encore nomination.”
Following are the overall and special awards received:
Teen overall soloists: BreeAnn Selmser fifth, Giovannah Bessenbacher, fourth
Senior overall soloists: Angela Combs, third overall and a Judge’s Choice Award
Senior large group: Rule the World, Modern team, first overall
Second overall petite solo: Dahliah Barnes and a Judges Choice Award
Fifth overall petite duet: Camille Frey and Emma Powers
Fourth overall petite duet: Breezie Shorma and Daisy Foss
Third overall petite duet: Britney Braaten and Emma Salmi
Seventh overall junior solo: Aaliyah Jensen
Second overall junior solo: Peyton Glorvigen and a judges Choice Award
Fifth overall junior small group: Disney Medley-Ballet Team
Third overall junior duet: Aaliyah Jensen and Peyton Glorvigen
Third overall junior small group: Rio-Acro team
Second overall junior small group: Out of Ashes-Lyrical team
First overall junior small group: Can’t Stop the Beat- Musical Theatre team
Dancers are now working towards their next regional competition in April and Spring Show in May.
