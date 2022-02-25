GRAND FORKS, N.D. — On Feb. 13-15, Dreams Come True Dance brought 70 dancers to Triple S Regional Dance Competition at the University of North Dakota Campus Stage.
The most honorable award was gifted to the studio at this event, the Sportsmanship Award. One studio is chosen for this at the end of the day. There were 13 total studios competing at the event that totaled more than 500 routines competed.
“Our teams and soloists received many category and high point awards,” said Dreams Come True officials.
Following are the overall awards and specials:
SPECIALS:
Best Choreography: Alayna King choreographed by Coach Amanda- this was one award against more than 100 routines to choose from
Star on stage- 20th Century Mambo Team
Breath of fresh air- Emilee and BreeAnn Selmser Duet
Presentation- Lilly Sevigny Solo
Strength & Beauty- Dahliah Barnes Solo
OVERALLS:
Preteen single S solo
1st Mia Doell
Teen single S solo
1st Giovannah B
3rd Syri Harris
Teen double S solo
2nd Ava Staskivige
Senior single S solo
3rd Olivia Braaten
2nd Dylan Haynes
1st Faith Johnson
Senior double S solo
3rd Audrey Fillbrandt
2nd Brooke Adamich
1st Alayna King
Petite single S solo
2nd Daisy Foss
Petite double S solo??
4th Peyton Glorivgen
2nd Dahliah Barnes
Junior single S solo
2nd Hadley Abell
1st Haven Abell
Junior single S duet/trio
2nd Ahryah Yeschick & Dalainy Madsen
1st Hadley Abell & Haven Abell
Junior single S duet/trio
2nd Aaliyah Jensen & Peyton Glorvigen
Junior single S Small Group
3rd Out of Ashes Team
1st Can’t stop the best Team
Preteen single S Large group
2nd Shake Shake Team
The teams are now working on their next competition coming in early March in Duluth.
Pictured: Alayna King in her best choreograph routine and the group photo of the studio reviving the sportsmanship award.
