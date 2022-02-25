GRAND FORKS, N.D. — On Feb. 13-15, Dreams Come True Dance brought 70 dancers to Triple S Regional Dance Competition at the University of North Dakota Campus Stage.

The most honorable award was gifted to the studio at this event, the Sportsmanship Award. One studio is chosen for this at the end of the day. There were 13 total studios competing at the event that totaled more than 500 routines competed.

“Our teams and soloists received many category and high point awards,” said Dreams Come True officials.

Following are the overall awards and specials:

SPECIALS:

Best Choreography: Alayna King choreographed by Coach Amanda- this was one award against more than 100 routines to choose from

Star on stage- 20th Century Mambo Team

Breath of fresh air- Emilee and BreeAnn Selmser Duet

Presentation- Lilly Sevigny Solo

Strength & Beauty- Dahliah Barnes Solo

OVERALLS:

Preteen single S solo

1st Mia Doell

Teen single S solo

1st Giovannah B

3rd Syri Harris

Teen double S solo

2nd Ava Staskivige

Senior single S solo

3rd Olivia Braaten

2nd Dylan Haynes

1st Faith Johnson

Senior double S solo

3rd Audrey Fillbrandt

2nd Brooke Adamich

1st Alayna King

Petite single S solo

2nd Daisy Foss

Petite double S solo??

4th Peyton Glorivgen

2nd Dahliah Barnes

Junior single S solo

2nd Hadley Abell

1st Haven Abell

Junior single S duet/trio

2nd Ahryah Yeschick & Dalainy Madsen

1st Hadley Abell & Haven Abell

Junior single S duet/trio

2nd Aaliyah Jensen & Peyton Glorvigen

Junior single S Small Group

3rd Out of Ashes Team

1st Can’t stop the best Team

Preteen single S Large group

2nd Shake Shake Team

The teams are now working on their next competition coming in early March in Duluth.

Pictured: Alayna King in her best choreograph routine and the group photo of the studio reviving the sportsmanship award.

