FARGO, N.D. — On Saturday, Feb. 13, Dreams Come True (DCT) brought 65 competitive dancers to Fargo, N.D., to compete at the Triple S Dance Competition.
This is the 11th year competing and 10th year attending this event in Fargo. The competition was held differently than usual, studios came in and competed in a block style schedule so all safety precautions could be maintained. The studio walked away with more high score bracket awards than ever before, bringing home 17 Platinum 3 Star awards, which is the highest scoring bracket 129-150 points.
There were more than 500 routines competed in the weekend from studios all across Minnesota and North Dakota. All routines from DCT were choreographed by its staff: Kayla Shorma, Amanda Stelten, Casey Domagall, Haley Roy, Charli Seelye and Ali Dorr.
The graduating senior team also competed in their group number that they choreographed themselves and is listed below.
DCT’s Team will be competing again in March at the DECC. Below are the overall awards they received for categories and age brackets who had enough to give a top five:
Single S Mini Solo
2nd Place Camille Frey
Single S Petite Duo
3rd Place: Aaliyah Jensen and Peyton Glorivgen
Single S Petite Solo
1st Place: Dahliah Barnes
Single S Teen Solo
1st Place: Aryanna Daydoge
Single S Senior Solo
3rd Place: Cadence Smith
2nd Place: Dylan Haynes
1st Place: Bella Drennen
Double S Senior Solo
2nd Place: Grace Boedigheimer
Double S Teen Duo
2nd Place: Audrey Fillbrandt & Clara Arlt
Single S Petite Small Group
3rd Place: Fathers & Daughters Ballet Team
Double S Pre-teen Small Group
2nd Place: Angel Lyrical Team
Double S Senior Small Group
2nd Place: Bulletproof Lyrical Team
1st Place: No Good Jazz Team
Special award for Broadway Bound: Jocelyn Greniger
