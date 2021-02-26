d

Pictured in the photo is Aryanna Daydodge of Dreams Come True during a solo event.

 Photo submitted

FARGO, N.D. — On Saturday, Feb. 13, Dreams Come True (DCT) brought 65 competitive dancers to Fargo, N.D., to compete at the Triple S Dance Competition.

This is the 11th year competing and 10th year attending this event in Fargo. The competition was held differently than usual, studios came in and competed in a block style schedule so all safety precautions could be maintained. The studio walked away with more high score bracket awards than ever before, bringing home 17 Platinum 3 Star awards, which is the highest scoring bracket 129-150 points.

There were more than 500 routines competed in the weekend from studios all across Minnesota and North Dakota. All routines from DCT were choreographed by its staff: Kayla Shorma, Amanda Stelten, Casey Domagall, Haley Roy, Charli Seelye and Ali Dorr.

The graduating senior team also competed in their group number that they choreographed themselves and is listed below.

DCT’s Team will be competing again in March at the DECC. Below are the overall awards they received for categories and age brackets who had enough to give a top five:

Single S Mini Solo

2nd Place Camille Frey

Single S Petite Duo

3rd Place: Aaliyah Jensen and Peyton Glorivgen

Single S Petite Solo

1st Place: Dahliah Barnes

Single S Teen Solo

1st Place: Aryanna Daydoge

Single S Senior Solo

3rd Place: Cadence Smith

2nd Place: Dylan Haynes

1st Place: Bella Drennen

Double S Senior Solo

2nd Place: Grace Boedigheimer

Double S Teen Duo

2nd Place: Audrey Fillbrandt & Clara Arlt

Single S Petite Small Group

3rd Place: Fathers & Daughters Ballet Team

Double S Pre-teen Small Group

2nd Place: Angel Lyrical Team

Double S Senior Small Group

2nd Place: Bulletproof Lyrical Team

1st Place: No Good Jazz Team

Special award for Broadway Bound: Jocelyn Greniger

