GRAND RAPIDS — The world looks a lot different when you’re standing three meters above the water.
As a member of the Grand Rapids swimming and diving team, Addie Albrecht competes in the 1-meter springboard. This March, Albrecht took a step up and joined the Minnesota Diving Academy in the Twin Cities where she began competing in the 3-meter dive.
“As soon as I stepped up on that 3-meter, I knew I couldn’t go back,” Albrecht said. “It was so much fun.”
The Minnesota Diving Academy is a springboard and platform diving club and summer camp led by two-time U.S. Olympic Diving Coach Wenbo Chen. The club boasts 40 other divers of all ages from across the state.
Divers practice at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center, once of the best collegiate diving facilities in the country. It has an 18-foot deep diving well and a 3-meter springboard, which is not available in Grand Rapids.
“I did not know that diving was this big until I went down there,” Albrecht said. “To be surrounded with lots of other divers just made me love the sport even more.”
As a member of the diving club, Albrecht competed in the Region 8 Championships at the University of Minnesota on May 28-30. Albrecht faced off against divers from five other states. She finished 15th in the 1-meter with 315.25 points. She finished sixth in the 3-meter with 346.1 points.
In both events, Albrecht qualified for the USA Diving Zone D Championships, which will be held July 1-3 in Brown Deer, Wis. The top 10 finishers from each zone qualify for the Junior National Championships in Indianapolis from July 28 – Aug. 3.
Qualifying for the Junior National Championships will be a tough task, but Albrecht has been training steadily and hopes to secure a spot at nationals.
Since she joined the Minnesota Diving Academy in March, Albrecht has been traveling down to Minneapolis to train at its aquatic center two days each week. To supplement her diving practice, she also does strength training five days each week.
Albrecht is an incoming senior at Grand Rapids High School. Originally a gymnast, she became interested in diving after watching dive meets at the high school. She joined the diving team in the seventh grade.
“I loved the competiveness in gymnastics and I wanted to learn new things,” Albrecht said. “Flipping around is a lot of fun.”
Albrecht said the transition from gymnastics to competitive diving was simple enough, except for one thing.
“In gymnastics, you don’t land on your head,” Albrecht said.
